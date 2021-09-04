Pee Dee Academy earns big region win at Florence Christian Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy traveled to Florence Christian Friday night earning a 21-14 win on the road. Quarterback Hudson Spivey passed for 226 yards and passing touchdown to Coleby Sinclair to highlight the 2-0 start.

The Golden Eagles drew first blood early in the second quarter when Spivey went over the top of the defense to Sinclair out of the backfield. 82 yards later, Sinclair was standing in the end zone after beating every Eagles defender down the left side line for a score. It was 7-0 after Drew Singletary’s successful PAT.

A quick three and out by the home team, followed by shanked punt gave Pee Dee the ball at the Florence Christian 20. Four plays later, Colton Caulder took the direct snap and dragged three defenders for three yards and over the goal line for the score.

It was 14-0 at halftime.

When they came out for the second half, Florence Christian began to dictate more of the tempo. They took the kick-off and embarked on a 14-play, seven minute drive that got them on the scoreboard. Following the successful conversion, the score was 14-8.

Knowing that giving the Eagles the ball back would also give them an opportunity to take the lead, PDA stepped up when it needed to the most.