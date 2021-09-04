Pee Dee Academy earns big region win at Florence Christian Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy traveled to Florence Christian Friday night earning a 21-14 win on the road. Quarterback Hudson Spivey passed for 226 yards and passing touchdown to Coleby Sinclair to highlight the 2-0 start.
The Golden Eagles drew first blood early in the second quarter when Spivey went over the top of the defense to Sinclair out of the backfield. 82 yards later, Sinclair was standing in the end zone after beating every Eagles defender down the left side line for a score. It was 7-0 after Drew Singletary’s successful PAT.
A quick three and out by the home team, followed by shanked punt gave Pee Dee the ball at the Florence Christian 20. Four plays later, Colton Caulder took the direct snap and dragged three defenders for three yards and over the goal line for the score.
It was 14-0 at halftime.
When they came out for the second half, Florence Christian began to dictate more of the tempo. They took the kick-off and embarked on a 14-play, seven minute drive that got them on the scoreboard. Following the successful conversion, the score was 14-8.
Knowing that giving the Eagles the ball back would also give them an opportunity to take the lead, PDA stepped up when it needed to the most.
Getting into Florence Christian territory, they faced a fourth down and three at the 42. Spivey drop back and made the quick decision to run for the first down. He got past the marker, shook a tackle and channeled his inner Mike Winchell on his way to a huge score that made it 21-8 after three quarters.
Again Florence Christian got the ball back and took off on a long drive. This one culminated in a quarterback run to the left side from 15 yards out that made it 21-14.
The Golden Eagles managed to recover the onside kick, get a first down and drive the ball deep into FCS territory. But, they could not punch it in.
So, Florence Christian got the ball back 85-yards from pay-dirt. The Eagles got game securing interception from Hughes Elvington to close.
Overall the Golden Eagles intercepted three passes on the evening, Got multiple tackles for loss is and a sack of the FCS signal caller.
Sinclair totaled 171 total yards on the night, 116 receiving on five catches and 55 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Spivey completed 11 of 22 passes for 226 yards and a score. He also ran for 45 yards, including the big 42 yard touchdown.
Landyn Tyler led the defense with 11 tackles, But there were multiple big plays on that side of the ball for the evening from the likes of Holden Calder, Bradley Tarte, Jacob Rouse, Justin Hayes, Dylan Carter and others.
The Golden Eagles record is now 2-0 and 1-0 in region play. Their next three games will be at home, starting this Friday night at 7:30 against the Kings Academy.