Pee Dee Academy football cruises to 4-0 start to season

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy improves to 4-0 on the season with a 44-6 win over Thomas Sumter at home Friday night.
There have been a few recurring themes in Pee Dee Academy’s football games so far this year. Big hit, big emotion and big wins.
Thomas Sumter came to town hoping for a repeat of last week, coming off of a big win against Dillon. Pee Dee showed early that it would not happen. After the Generals fumbled the opening kick off, it took the Golden Eagles less than three minutes to light up the scoreboard. Landyn Tyler had the recovery and then Coleby Sinclair took over. Six consecutive carries netted 37 yards and a 3-yard score for a 7-0 lead.
Spivey followed on the next possession with a 48 yard strike t0 Drew Singletary for a 13-0 lead.
Moments later, Alan Moore intercepted a pass at the 33. Sinclair carried for 14 yards, then 17 yards to generals territory. Dylan Carter pulled in a 19 yard catch on fourth and 12. Sinclair finished off the drive with a 6-yard run to make it 20-0.
Thomas Sumter managed to score their lone touchdown with 29 seconds to go in the half but the Golden Eagles put together a 22 second drive in response. Hudson Spivey threw for 41 yards to Moore. After a quick time out, it was 29 yards to Singletary and PDA had scored with seven seconds to go in the half.
Second half was more of the same. Big runs by Sinclair and more big completions as needed while the defense held the Generals without a score.
Colby Richardson finished off Thomas Sumter with a 28-yard touchdown runin the fourth quarter.
Spivey completed 13-of-19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Sinclair carried the ball 22 times for 171 yards and two scores. Singletary caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Moore caught a pair for 76 yards and a score.
The defense was solid yet again, forcing four turnovers as Moore and Gavin Oakley intercepted passes. There were also a pair of fumble recoveries.
The Golden Eagles will have another game at home this week against Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m.