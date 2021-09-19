Pee Dee Academy football cruises to 4-0 start to season

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy improves to 4-0 on the season with a 44-6 win over Thomas Sumter at home Friday night.

There have been a few recurring themes in Pee Dee Academy’s football games so far this year. Big hit, big emotion and big wins.

Thomas Sumter came to town hoping for a repeat of last week, coming off of a big win against Dillon. Pee Dee showed early that it would not happen. After the Generals fumbled the opening kick off, it took the Golden Eagles less than three minutes to light up the scoreboard. Landyn Tyler had the recovery and then Coleby Sinclair took over. Six consecutive carries netted 37 yards and a 3-yard score for a 7-0 lead.

Spivey followed on the next possession with a 48 yard strike t0 Drew Singletary for a 13-0 lead.

Moments later, Alan Moore intercepted a pass at the 33. Sinclair carried for 14 yards, then 17 yards to generals territory. Dylan Carter pulled in a 19 yard catch on fourth and 12. Sinclair finished off the drive with a 6-yard run to make it 20-0.