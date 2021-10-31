Pee Dee Academy hosting home playoff game

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy closed out the regular season with a 42-0 shutout over Carolina this past Friday. Drew Singletary scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter putting the Golden Eagles ahead 35-0 after 12 minutes.

Taking the opening kick off, it took PDA barely a minute and only three plays to score. A 25-yard pass to Landyn Tyler was followed by 14-yard run by Coleby Sinclair. Then, Hudson Spivey threw for 22 yards to Singletary to make it 7-0 at 10:56 of the first.

A quick three and out forced the Bobcats to punt. Singletary received the kick and followed his blocking for 63 yards down the left side line to make it 14-0 in just two minutes into the contest.

Rinse and repeat. The next exchange of possession was déjà vu all over again. It was three and out for Carolina and then it was Singletary returning his second punt for a touchdown in the opening four minutes. His third score overall made it 21-0 at 8:05 of the first.

Tyler rambled 44 yards to the 11 then he took the pigskin the rest of the way on the ground for the touchdown.

Another quick stop and a shanked punt gave PD the ball at the Carolina 36. One play was all it took as Spivey went over the top to Singletary in the back of the end zone to make it 35-0.