Pee Dee Academy’s Martin kicks back after all-star basketball experience

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy senior Ashley Martin remains quite busy during her final school year on campus. She quickly hit the volleyball courts for the Lady Golden Eagles in the fall then laced-up her sneakers to guide the girls basketball team to the playoffs. Martin just recently represented her school by playing in the 2022 SCISA All-Star game at Calhoun Academy.

“That was a lot of fun and I got to meet girls I’ve played against and some other teams I didn’t really get to play against,” Martin said. “It was honestly more like a three-point contest but it was a lot of fun.”

Martin said her dad has been her biggest influence in basketball and becoming a better player.

“My dad has always worked with me ever since I was really little at the Mullins Recreation Department,” she said. “My sister Lindsey Martin played for Pee Dee Academy too.”

Martin is a four-year starter for the varsity team and is currently in her fifth-year with the soccer program.

“We’re a good team and I’m going to be sad to leave them,” Martin said. “We created a good friendship on and off the field.”

Martin said it’s been a challenge being a multi-sport athlete but thankful for the help.

“My teachers have always been helpful whenever I needed it after school,” she said.

Martin plans to attend to the University of South Carolina to major in Early Elementary Education.

Joining Martin in the all-star basketball game included teammate Lizzie McCaskill. Golden Eagles boys basketball stars Hudson Spivey and Cameron Weston were also selected.

