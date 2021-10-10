 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Academy students attend SCISA Fall Conference
Pee Dee Academy students attend SCISA Fall Conference

MULLINS, S.C. -- The officers from the Pee Dee Academy Student Council attended the Fall Conference at the State House in Columbia last month.

Organizers said this year’s meeting introduced those in attendance to the model legislature where the students introduced bills to the student government and were able to vote on each bill.

Each South Carolina Independent Schools Association school sent four student government representatives with two designated to represent for the SCISA Senate and two for the SCISA House of Representatives.

The conference was held in the House Chambers and the Senate Chambers of the SC State House.

