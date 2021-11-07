Pee Dee Academy wins playoff opener 48-16 over John Paul II

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy ran early and often in Friday’s SCISA playoff opener hosting John Paul II. Golden Eagles running back Coleby Sinclair rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Landyn Tyler added 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-16 victory. Tyler also added a 23-yard touchdown reception and seven tackles including a sack in game action.
Unlike games in recent years, the ground game was on full display versus JP. There was one 5-yard pass completion to Drew Singletary, then Landyn Tyler breezed in from 50 yards out for the first of many scores of the evening at 10:20 to the first quarter.
It was a recurring theme on the evening as the Warriors took over, but punted after a quick three and out. Taking over the 45, it was six straight runs by Coleby Sinclair that got Pee Dee in the end zone again.
After another quick three and out, the Golden Eagles got possession near midfield again. Hudson Spivey gained 7 yards on a 4th and 1 to keep the drive going. Then, Sinclair left the defense flat footed on a 19-yard run for six points. After one quarter, Pee Dee was cruising at 21-0.
They increased the lead to 28 on a 23-yard scoring pass to Tyler at 1:51 of the second.
This time however, John Paul had an answer. A long run got them inside the red zone. They would finally get on the scoreboard with a 12-yard pass to Anthony Hill with 125 left in the first half. The score at intermission was 28-8.
The Warriors took over the ball to open the second half, but were quickly forced to punt again. Sinclair started to put the game on ice with his third touchdown of the evening, this one from 44 yards out.
John Paul attempted to throw downfield. However, Cutter Miller picked off a pass in the middle of the field.
After the pick, PDA drove steadily down the field. Tyler finished the drive with his third score of the evening from 19 yards away.
Luke Carter finished the scoring with a 9-yard run. Then, Reed Trussell intercepted another errant throw from the JP quarterback.
The Golden Eagles advance to the state semi-finals. They will face Hilton Head Friday night for the right to go to Charleston to play for the state title.