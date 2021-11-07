Pee Dee Academy wins playoff opener 48-16 over John Paul II

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy ran early and often in Friday’s SCISA playoff opener hosting John Paul II. Golden Eagles running back Coleby Sinclair rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Landyn Tyler added 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-16 victory. Tyler also added a 23-yard touchdown reception and seven tackles including a sack in game action.

Unlike games in recent years, the ground game was on full display versus JP. There was one 5-yard pass completion to Drew Singletary, then Landyn Tyler breezed in from 50 yards out for the first of many scores of the evening at 10:20 to the first quarter.

It was a recurring theme on the evening as the Warriors took over, but punted after a quick three and out. Taking over the 45, it was six straight runs by Coleby Sinclair that got Pee Dee in the end zone again.

After another quick three and out, the Golden Eagles got possession near midfield again. Hudson Spivey gained 7 yards on a 4th and 1 to keep the drive going. Then, Sinclair left the defense flat footed on a 19-yard run for six points. After one quarter, Pee Dee was cruising at 21-0.

They increased the lead to 28 on a 23-yard scoring pass to Tyler at 1:51 of the second.