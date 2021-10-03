Performing Arts & Science Academy director thanks summer program supporters

“After being unable to operate in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Performing Arts & Science Academy (PASA in downtown Marion was finally able to reopen its doors,” Roberts said. “With the help of the One SC Fund through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, and Marion County Healthcare Foundation; PASA was able to restart its valuable academic STEM & Performing Arts Summer program.”

“We are greatly thankful to grant writer, Kelli Williams of MWAM, for partnering with PASA to obtain these grants to bring these programs back,” Roberts said. “We would like to thank the Marion County School District teachers for providing their expertise and instruction in our summer tutoring program. This program allowed us to take participants on field trips, capping the summer off with a field day and Youth Athletic Summer League basketball tournament through our partnership with Marion Recreation Department and B.O.O.S.T. We would like to thank Marcus Robinson and Brandon Roberts for their time and efforts; also special thanks to Marion Mayor Ashley Brady and Marion City Council for allowing us the opportunity to help provide Marion County and surrounding area youth with an outlet during the summer months through the game of basketball.”