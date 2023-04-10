MARION, S.C. — Anderson Brothers Bank announced the recent promotion of Maya Pernell to Branch Operations Coordinator of the bank’s Florence office located at 501 Second Loop Road last week.

In her new role, Pernell will continue to provide customer service while overseeing the planning and scheduling of day-to-day operations, increasing the knowledge of the teller staff on products the bank has to offer, and ensuring that everyone will adhere to and follow bank policies.

Pernell started with Anderson Brothers Bank in 2020, serving the Marion region for nearly three years as a teller and customer service representative. She graduated from SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics and earned a BSBA in Finance from the University of South Carolina.

“The Second Loop staff and our customers are lucky to have Maya in her new role as Branch Operations Coordinator,” Anderson Brothers Bank Florence City Executive Jamie Carsten said. “She is an asset to Anderson Brothers Bank, and we are very excited that she accepted this role as the next step in her banking career.”

In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband, trying new restaurants, spending time with her family, and creating digital art.