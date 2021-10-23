 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marion, Mullins clinch playoff berths
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marion, Mullins clinch playoff berths

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cusack rushed for 76 yards and had two touchdowns in a 35-6 regular season finale win at East Clarendon Friday night.

Teammate Jamiel Nichols rushed for 96 yards with a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − M: Gabriel Cusack 13-76; Jamiek Nichols 9-96; Roderick McRae 12-72.

Mullins 22

Latta 8

LATTA, S.C. — Mullins’ Syree Livingston passed for three touchdowns.

Latta’s Jamir Jones rushed for a touchdown.

Johnsonville 38

Timmonsville 8

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville defeated Timmonsville 38-8 on Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 42

Carolina Academy 7

CHERAW, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Boyd Casselman had two interception returns for scores and Bradley Muldrow also had a fumble return.

Carolina Academy’s Adam Evans passed for a touchdown.

