Rep. Atkinson seeking re-election for House District 57

MARION, S.C. – House of Representative Lucas Atkinson officially filed his documents with the Marion County Election Office in order to run for re-election in District 57.

Atkinson was first elected in 2016 and represents Marion, Dillion and Horry counties. Now, with the redistricting that has occurred, he represents parts of Marion, Horry and Williamsburg counties, he said.

“I have been proud to represent the people of District 57,” Atkinson said. “Serving in the General Assembly has been an honor. I hope to continue my work for the families and businesses in my district and continue to make our district a better place in which to live, work, and do business.”

Atkinson serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environmental Affairs, and Rules Committees in the House.