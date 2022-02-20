Senate Update: Celebrating Black History

As many of you know, Feb.1 marked the beginning of Black History Month. It is during this month that we remember the significant contributions that Black men and women have made to our country, and to the State of South Carolina.

Some of these accomplishments have had tremendous impacts on our nation. Reverend King’s tireless advocacy has resulted in a world where, regardless of location, our children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Other figures have had immense influence here in South Carolina. For instance, Marion’s own James Blake was the first Black member of the South Carolina Board of Education as well as its first Black chair. Our nation has made incredible progress, and these are but a few examples of the men and women that we honor for contributing to this progress

As I reflect on the significance of this month, I realize that it can serve a dual purpose. While it is important to memorialize the significant achievements of Black Americans, I believe it is equally important that we stop and reflect on what we are doing in the present day to make our world what these trailblazing figures imagined it could be.