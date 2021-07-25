Senate Update: Senate redistricting public hearings set for Aug. 3

Redistricting is a process that governments use to draw political district boundaries. It affects local, state, and national elections, including Congress, state legislatures, city councils, school boards, and more. How and where districts are drawn can shape our communities’ ability to elect the representatives of their choice.

These districts are redrawn every ten years after the census is taken to meet the requirements of federal law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has convened a subcommittee to hold public hearings in order to receive public input on how districts are drawn.

The mission of these public hearings is to receive testimony and gather information about how people see the areas in which they live and what factors need to be considered when the Senate Districts and the Congressional Districts are redrawn.

We want to ensure that districts are drawn that not only reflect new population totals and comply with federal law, but also represent the people they include. In order to do this, the subcommittee needs first-hand information from people all around the State about the areas in which they live. Subcommittee members want to hear from you about the communities of interest that exist throughout the State.

I strongly encourage you to make your voice heard.