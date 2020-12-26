Seven area players earn selections to Shrine Bowl

Joining Walton in the trenches is Hewitt – an All-State selection and Campbell University signee. The Dillon standout was part of a Wildcats’ offense that rushed for 1,758 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.

The Shrine Bowl was something Hewitt had wanted to play in for a long time, and might have been the most disappointed that the game was canceled for this year.

“It’s weird knowing I won’t be able to go (to the game),” he said. “I would have loved to have gone because it’s something you always heard about at Dillon growing up playing football. It’s an honor to be selected, but I was really hoping to get to go and play.”

He wasn’t the only Wildcat to make it as Huggins-Bruce was chosen at wide receiver. Bruce has had a week equal to Walton’s after signing with the University of Louisville on Wednesday and being named All-State on Friday.

Huggins-Bruce led the Wildcats with 30 catches for 621 yards and six scores this season.

“It was something I really worked hard for,” he said. “It’s an honor to be part of the team. Something I can tell my kids about one day. I just tried to play my best and ball out every year, and good things will come if you keep doing what you need to on and off the field.”