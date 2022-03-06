 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sindab, Howard named to All-State team
0 Comments

Sindab, Howard named to All-State team

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – A pair of Marion County basketball players were recognized by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as they released its All-State selections for boys and girls basketball to end the season.

Mullins junior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab is named to the Class 2A All-State boys team. Sindab led the Auctioneers to a region championship and lower state semifinal appearance.

Sindab averaged 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Marion senior guard Yazmie Howard is named to the Class 2A All-State girls team after leading her team to 13-7 season and second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Howard set a single-season record at her school for making more than 40 three-point shots. She led the team with 13.3 points per game and has already received an offer from Columbia International University.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert