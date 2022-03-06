Sindab, Howard named to All-State team

MULLINS, S.C. – A pair of Marion County basketball players were recognized by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as they released its All-State selections for boys and girls basketball to end the season.

Marion senior guard Yazmie Howard is named to the Class 2A All-State girls team after leading her team to 13-7 season and second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Howard set a single-season record at her school for making more than 40 three-point shots. She led the team with 13.3 points per game and has already received an offer from Columbia International University.