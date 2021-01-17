 Skip to main content
SLED investigating officer involved shooting
SLED investigating officer involved shooting

MARION, S.C. -- Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident from last week in which a shot was fired during a confrontation between a man and deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was shot in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The incident happened during the course of a traffic stop where the suspect was speeding and tried to evade law enforcement.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their officers.

The incident in Marion County was the 40th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020.

It is the first this year involving Marion County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

