SLED investigating officer involved shooting

MARION, S.C. -- Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident from last week in which a shot was fired during a confrontation between a man and deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was shot in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The incident happened during the course of a traffic stop where the suspect was speeding and tried to evade law enforcement.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.