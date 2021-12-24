Sports wrap: My first look at Marion County basketball teams

I got to see Marion’s boys and girls basketball teams for the first time at Wilson in a matinee quadruple header featuring both boys and girls varsity and JV squads. As fate would have it was not a banner day for Marion as they came up on the losing end in all four contests.
The boys JV game was hotly contested and there was a juncture when it looked like the Swamp Foxes might have started to get the upper hand on the Tigers but lost their edge in the closing minutes and came up just short of the mark. Marion has some very impressive youngsters coming up in the pipeline most notably the Epps brothers, Omar and Jaylen. They are both playmakers and have next level potential meaning varsity. One of them can help at varsity right now from what I have seen of the guard crop there. And it's a good group on varsity but Omar can give them some things right now and his brother could help some too at some point. They also have an impressive big man in Kamori Stackhouse. He is a 10th grader with some workable tools to develop.
As for the Varsity they are very talented and deep. Quay’sheed Scott, Gabriel Cusack and Jamiek Nichols are the guards while the front court is anchored by Jamorius Wilson. He is the bulldog and perfectly suited for the dirty work that needs to be a part of any winning program. They are young and they have played together as middle schoolers and were coached to an undefeated season by their current head coach. The wild card is talented freshman Tahj Lathon.
Marion girls lost to graduation three of the most iconic and celebrated girls players to come along in quite a while. Seniors Yazmie Howard and Destiny Allen are the two mainstays from the past couple of years. They along with Brya Timmons are expected to now pick up as much of the slack as is needed to propel them this year. The good thing is the roster is loaded with a bunch of youngsters including one eighth grader Maliyah Williams including Ayonna Lester, Miracle Samuels, Rakyah Barr and Jaeda Davis. Mullins was the better team for three quarters in their trip to Dillon. They had outplayed the Cats pretty much on both ends until the fourth quarter. It didn't help Mullins that DJ Sanders, Malachi Watson and finally Johnell Sindab had played extremely well all night fouled out. With all three of those guys out Dillon’s press was a problem. They hadn't played it all night and Mullins was feasting on those delayed fast breaks. Both Sanders and Sindab are good ball handlers. But I have to give it to Dillon, they were gritty and they never quit. Demarco Bethea is a horse. He doesn't even need rest and he basically was the Dillon team until the guards took over late. He does everything. Syree Livingston is a grown man too for Mullins.
Mullins’ Nykera Lewis is one that I have followed since I first saw her as a middle schooler. I saw something in her that showed promise. Now she is a senior and has become a leader to a very youthful group. She played extremely well in Dillon in a game that Mullins fell hopelessly out of from the start. She played well defensively and rebounded the ball very well from start to finish. She is one who has to continue to play like this if Mullins is to have any chance this year. Jada Davis and Mearrah Burroughs are also young talented players that will be on the team for years to come.