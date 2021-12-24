Sports wrap: My first look at Marion County basketball teams

Marion girls lost to graduation three of the most iconic and celebrated girls players to come along in quite a while. Seniors Yazmie Howard and Destiny Allen are the two mainstays from the past couple of years. They along with Brya Timmons are expected to now pick up as much of the slack as is needed to propel them this year. The good thing is the roster is loaded with a bunch of youngsters including one eighth grader Maliyah Williams including Ayonna Lester, Miracle Samuels, Rakyah Barr and Jaeda Davis. Mullins was the better team for three quarters in their trip to Dillon. They had outplayed the Cats pretty much on both ends until the fourth quarter. It didn't help Mullins that DJ Sanders, Malachi Watson and finally Johnell Sindab had played extremely well all night fouled out. With all three of those guys out Dillon’s press was a problem. They hadn't played it all night and Mullins was feasting on those delayed fast breaks. Both Sanders and Sindab are good ball handlers. But I have to give it to Dillon, they were gritty and they never quit. Demarco Bethea is a horse. He doesn't even need rest and he basically was the Dillon team until the guards took over late. He does everything. Syree Livingston is a grown man too for Mullins.