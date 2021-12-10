Town of Nichols celebrates Christmas at Centennial Park

NICHOLS, S.C. – The Town of Nichols held its first Christmas parade and holiday activity at Centennial Park since damaging floods from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

The community showcased a renewed spirit and pride as their hometown celebrated the holiday with a full day of activities.

The little town opened its hearts and welcomed people from as far as Charleston, Greenville, Florida, New York and Washington D.C.

Those that came got treated to a grand parade of more than 50 floats, cars, wagons, trucks and more. The participants included children, local officials, representing businesses, bands, queens, and there was also a group carrying Bibles to be given out to patrons.

Many in the community celebrated how far they have come since recent floods and closures.

Once the parade was over, more than 30 vendors were in Nichols Centennial Park selling goods, food, clothing and all sorts of items. The park remained filled for hours after the parade ended as families and entertainers shared the stage.

Children competed in a calling contest for Santa Claus and Saint Nick arrived on one of the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department trucks.