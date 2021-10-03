Transformation Community Church breaks ground for new sanctuary

Latta, S.C. -- Pastor Brian McKnight along with members of the Transformation Community Church celebrated on their soon-to-be new church site in Marion County.

A ground-breaking Sunday service was held with guest Marion City Councilwoman Tassie Lewis, Sen. Kent Williams, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy Clemson Legette, Bishop Chris Edwards, Bishop Terry and Brenda McZeke of Monument of Faith Church.

“This October makes six years I’ve been Pastor here,” McKnight said, moving from Latta to a new location on North US 501 in Marion County.

“This is an expansion project to build a new church,” he said. “We’re expecting it to be completed around May of next year.”

McKnight said it was exciting to celebrate with his wife and first lady Jay McKnight and the congregation.

“It was also a very emotional moment and a great accomplishment,” he said.

The Transformation Community Church services are held on Sundays at 11 .m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.