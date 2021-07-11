Upcoming Marion County Prep Football Schedule

MARION, SC. – Local high school teams have released their upcoming 2021 football schedules.
Marion Swamp Foxes
Aug. 19 at Johnsonville
Aug. 27 at Lamar
Sept. 3 vs. Hemingway
Sept. 10 vs. Manning
Sept. 17 vs. Lake City
Oct. 1 vs. Andrews
Oct. 8 at Kingstree
Oct. 15 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 22 at Latta
Oct. 29 vs. Mullins
Mullins Auctioneers
Aug. 27 vs. Green Sea Floyds
Sept. 3 vs. Andrew Jackson
Sept. 10 vs. Cheraw
Sept. 17 at Hannah-Pamplico
Sept. 24 vs. Lake View
Oct. 1 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 8 at Andrews
Oct. 15 at Latta
Oct. 22 vs. Kingstree
Oct. 29 at Marion