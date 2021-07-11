 Skip to main content
Upcoming Marion County Prep Football Schedule
MARION, SC. – Local high school teams have released their upcoming 2021 football schedules.

Marion Swamp Foxes

Aug. 19 at Johnsonville

Aug. 27 at Lamar

Sept. 3 vs. Hemingway

Sept. 10 vs. Manning

Sept. 17 vs. Lake City

Oct. 1 vs. Andrews

Oct. 8 at Kingstree

Oct. 15 vs. Lee Central

Oct. 22 at Latta

Oct. 29 vs. Mullins

Mullins Auctioneers

Aug. 27 vs. Green Sea Floyds

Sept. 3 vs. Andrew Jackson

Sept. 10 vs. Cheraw

Sept. 17 at Hannah-Pamplico

Sept. 24 vs. Lake View

Oct. 1 vs. Lee Central

Oct. 8 at Andrews

Oct. 15 at Latta

Oct. 22 vs. Kingstree

Oct. 29 at Marion

Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles

Aug. 27 vs. Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Sept. 3 at Florence Christian

Sept. 10 vs. The King’s

Sept. 17 vs. Thomas Sumter

Sept. 24 vs. Lee

Oct. 1 at Williamsburg

Oct. 8 vs. Spartanburg Christian

Oct. 15 at Dillon Christian

Oct. 29 vs. Carolina

