Youth Football featuring Super Bowl winner Earl Christy coming to Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department Park on Gapway St. will host the Earl Christy Super Bowl Champ Camp on Saturday Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

Organizer Chris Lane said he encourages area football coaches to come out and support along with youth football players for the event hosted former New York Jet and Super Bowl III winner Earl “The Twirl” Christy.

“He will be teaching the youth character education, football skills and drills, but most important having some fun,” Lane said.

Christy caught the opening kick-off in Super Bowl III and played with Joe Namath, Emerson Boozer, Winston Hill, Don Maynard and many more NFL legends.

“Earl is also a well sought after inspirational speaker,” Lane said. “This unique camp has already received rave reviews from kids, parents, and coaches as well as the media and we expect to impact as many young lives as possible.”

Lane called Christy’s style motivating, energetic and fun.

The camp will also include an autograph and book signing. The camp is for children ages 8-13 at $20 per child.

For more information visit https://form.jotform.com/211878385625164.