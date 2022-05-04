 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State agency offers courtesy boat inspections

To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be holding courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

Boaters who take advantage of the inspection, and are found not to be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements, will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water. Locations:

May 28 — Johnnie Causey Landing, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Horry County

May 29– Easterling Landing — Lake Robinson, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Darlington County

