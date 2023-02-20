The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said that a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation in Marion County. The suspect allegedly increased speed resulting in that continued into Dillon County.

“The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the morning of February 20 after an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Marion County for a speeding violation,” he said. “The violator increased speed and a vehicle pursuit was initiated that continued into Dillon County. Upon stopping and exiting the vehicle, the violator began shooting at the trooper and both exchanged gunfire. We can confirm the trooper was not hit in the exchange of gunfire prior to the violator fleeing into the nearby woods.”