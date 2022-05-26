The Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Annual Quilt Challenge and monthly meeting will be held June 2, at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th Street in Hartsville. Members please note the change of venue.
Swamp Fox Quilt Challenge scheduled
HARTSVILLE – Students in Project SEARCH Transition to Work Program were honored with a graduation ceremony at Carolina Pines Regional Medical …
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins native Chris Lane has been a longtime advocate supporting others in the battles with brain tumors and brain cancer awareness. Lane was presented a resolution from Rep. Lucas Atkinson last week as the House of Representatives officially recognized May 2022 as National Brain Cancer Awareness Month.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes track and field programs feature multiple region championship winners and several contenders for Friday’s state championship meet at Lower Richland High School.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Women in Philanthropy, the giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, has announced the opening of the 2022…
MULLINS, S.C. -- Marion County’s three high schools are set to welcome crowds for graduation ceremonies, starting this week at Pee Dee Academy, Mullins High School and Marion High School.
“You wanna borrow, you gotta pay the man.” Rocky Balboa was right, even way back in “Rocky I.”
The Darlington County Council on Aging will be issuing free coupons to low income individuals age 60 and older that may be used to purchase fr…
MARION, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center presented the hospital’s Nurse of the Year award during a recognition ceremony.
Cats are said to have nine lives. Rasputin was said to have almost as many. If only the MeToo movement had the same brief lifespan.
Explore the world under the sea through the Darlington County Library System’s annual Summer Reading and Learning Program.