 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swamp Fox Quilt Challenge scheduled

  • 0

The Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Annual Quilt Challenge and monthly meeting will be held June 2, at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th Street in Hartsville.  Members please note the change of venue.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert