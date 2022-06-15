Tennie wins Marion County Council District 5

MARION, S.C. -- Dewayne Tennie defeated incumbent Elista H. Smith in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Tuesday.
The longtime law enforcement officer and former Marion Police Chief received 58 percent of the votes (307) to 42 percent 224) for Smith, ending a run of six terms in office.
Tennie, a Brittons Neck native has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.
Two other Marion County Council races are too close to call and projected to be contested in a June 28 run-off.
Marion County District 3 seat vacated by County Councilman Tom Shaw featured five challengers.
Joel Rogers leads with 50 percent of the votes (325) with Mitchell Gause following with 24 percent of the votes (154).
Marion County District 5 seat vacated by Milton Troy II was a three-way race with Tarus Gilchrist leading with 48 percent of the votes (187) to 28 percent of the votes (109) for Reginald Washington. Charles White finished with 23 percent of the votes (90).
People are also reading…
Turnout improved over last two primary campaign season with 4,435 ballots cast compared to 4,170 in 2014 and 3,900 in 2018.
The Marion County Election Commission will meet to certify the results Thursday morning.
Running unopposed were South Carolina House of Representative District 57 Lucas Atkinson, Marion County Treasure Alta S. DuBose and Auditor Vicki Jackson Cook.
Marion County Results:
DEM Goveror
Mia S. McLeod -- 51 percent
Joe Cunningham – 19 percent
William H. Williams – 15 percent
Calvin CJ Mack McMillan – 8 percent
Carlton Boyd – 7 percent
REP Governor
Henry McMaster – 92 percent
Harrison Musselwhite – 8 percent
REP Sec. of State
Mark Hammond – 83 percent
Keith Blandford 17 percent
REP Attorney General
Alan Wilson – 72 percent
Lauren Martel – 28 percent
DEM State Superintendent of Education
Lisa Ellis – 49 percent
Gary L. Burgess – 32 percent
Jerry Govan – 19 percent
REP Superintendent of Education
Kathy Maness – 32 percent
Ellen Weaver – 28 percent
Bryan Chapman – 16 percent
Travis Bedson – 14 percent
Kizzi Gibson – 4 percent
REP Commissioner of Agriculture
Hugh Weathers – 75 percent
Bill Bledsoe – 16 percent
Bob Rozier – 9 percent
DEM U.S. Senate
Krystle Matthews – 41 percent
Angela Geter – 29.86 percent
Catherine Fleming Bruce – 29.59 percent
REP U.S. House of Representatives District 7
Russell Fry – 54 percent
Tom Rice – 22 percent
Barbara Arthur – 17 percent
Ken Richardson – 5 percent
Mark McBride – 1 percent
Spencer A. Morris - .36 percent
DEM County Council District 3
Joel Rogers – 50 percent
Mitchell Gause – 23 percent
Charles L. Green – 13 percent
Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah – 7 percent
Patrick T. Richardson – 6 percent