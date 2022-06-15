Tennie wins Marion County Council District 5

MARION, S.C. -- Dewayne Tennie defeated incumbent Elista H. Smith in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Tuesday.

The longtime law enforcement officer and former Marion Police Chief received 58 percent of the votes (307) to 42 percent 224) for Smith, ending a run of six terms in office.

Tennie, a Brittons Neck native has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

Two other Marion County Council races are too close to call and projected to be contested in a June 28 run-off.

Marion County District 3 seat vacated by County Councilman Tom Shaw featured five challengers.

Joel Rogers leads with 50 percent of the votes (325) with Mitchell Gause following with 24 percent of the votes (154).

Marion County District 5 seat vacated by Milton Troy II was a three-way race with Tarus Gilchrist leading with 48 percent of the votes (187) to 28 percent of the votes (109) for Reginald Washington. Charles White finished with 23 percent of the votes (90).

Turnout improved over last two primary campaign season with 4,435 ballots cast compared to 4,170 in 2014 and 3,900 in 2018.

The Marion County Election Commission will meet to certify the results Thursday morning.

Running unopposed were South Carolina House of Representative District 57 Lucas Atkinson, Marion County Treasure Alta S. DuBose and Auditor Vicki Jackson Cook.

Marion County Results:

DEM Goveror

Mia S. McLeod -- 51 percent

Joe Cunningham – 19 percent

William H. Williams – 15 percent

Calvin CJ Mack McMillan – 8 percent

Carlton Boyd – 7 percent

REP Governor

Henry McMaster – 92 percent

Harrison Musselwhite – 8 percent

REP Sec. of State

Mark Hammond – 83 percent

Keith Blandford 17 percent

REP Attorney General

Alan Wilson – 72 percent

Lauren Martel – 28 percent

DEM State Superintendent of Education

Lisa Ellis – 49 percent

Gary L. Burgess – 32 percent

Jerry Govan – 19 percent

REP Superintendent of Education

Kathy Maness – 32 percent

Ellen Weaver – 28 percent

Bryan Chapman – 16 percent

Travis Bedson – 14 percent

Kizzi Gibson – 4 percent

REP Commissioner of Agriculture

Hugh Weathers – 75 percent

Bill Bledsoe – 16 percent

Bob Rozier – 9 percent

DEM U.S. Senate

Krystle Matthews – 41 percent

Angela Geter – 29.86 percent

Catherine Fleming Bruce – 29.59 percent

REP U.S. House of Representatives District 7

Russell Fry – 54 percent

Tom Rice – 22 percent

Barbara Arthur – 17 percent

Ken Richardson – 5 percent

Mark McBride – 1 percent

Spencer A. Morris - .36 percent

DEM County Council District 3

Joel Rogers – 50 percent

Mitchell Gause – 23 percent

Charles L. Green – 13 percent

Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah – 7 percent

Patrick T. Richardson – 6 percent