TIPS FROM THE ATHLETIC TRAINER: New Year's Resolution: Back to the gym

It’s a New Year, congratulations on making it through 2022. Now what does your 2023 look like? Most of us have gained a few extra pounds over the holidays so we would like to drop that weight, and some look at ourselves and would like to get back into shape.

The question is how are we going to get back into shape like we want to?

First, we need to set a reachable goal.

Set something that is specific to what you want to do and how you can accomplish that goal. Most likely you aren’t going to be able to get to that figure or in the condition you were when you were 22 years old. Once you set your goal, how will you reach those goals.

Today I want to give you some ideas and tips to help you get where you want to be. So, how do we go about getting in better shape? Your workout should be 30 minutes to an hour. Find the time of day that you can fit in this time frame and keep that time of day each day.

It will be easier to continue if you do your workout the same time each day.

Next, your workout should be a combination of aerobic cardiovascular conditioning and strength training. Now to start, obviously you can’t jump in and run 10 miles or lift what you were able to 10 years ago.

Start slowly and build up as you progress.

For cardiovascular training.

Find something you enjoy doing. Personally, I like to be outdoors so I would walk, jog, run or bike outside. Some people would rather stay indoors where the weather isn’t a factor so find a treadmill, stationary bike, elliptical trainer, or workout video to follow.

Whatever you decide, start slower and build up.

One example may be that you have a goal to run a 5K race by Valentine’s Day or by St Patrick’s Day. Depending on your starting position you may need to start walking or a walk/jog combination for 20-30 minutes to start.

There are many apps that you can download to your phone to track and give daily training guides and distances. Look up couch to 5k in your apps store.

Now on the strength training side, again start light and depending on your condition that may be body weight exercises.

This could include squats, lunges, leg lifts, pushups, dips, and others.

Again, find an app for your phone or search for a bodyweight workout to guide you. You should start doing reps of 12-15 in this first stage.

As you gain some strength you can include light resistance.

Moving to the next phase you would use a moderate weight and reps will decrease to 10-12. In this phase you will be using more equipment such as using dumbbells, kettle bells, weight bench and squat rack. Gain strength and build a solid base.

If your goal is to gain mass your next phase would be heavy resistance and low repetitions (3-5).

Before starting your workout always warm-up your body.

If you are doing some cardio on the day, you may just start with a slow warm-up before increasing your intensity. If you are doing strength training some active warmups are always a good start.

Now that you have a plan in place, remember the way to weight loss is burning more calories than you take in. This may mean changing your diet slightly. A good rule of thumb is eating lean meats and half a plate of fruits and vegetables. Sleep is also important in changing your body. Your body will heal and build muscle while sleeping which is why getting that 8 hours of sleep is important.

Set those goals now and if you reach your goal, make other goals to go after.

Good luck to each of you and wishing you the best 2023.