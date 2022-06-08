TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: First aid tips for summer ball season

The time for summer ball is here and like the saying goes “it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.”
So, if you are a parent of a child that participates in summer ball, whether it is through travel leagues or summer camps there are always ways to be prepared if there is an injury that occurs and there is not a sports medicine professional present.
If there is a sports medicine professional, such as a certified athletic trainer, present then allow them to do their job and take care of the injury as they are trained to do so.
Let us start with the three basic Cs of first aid: Check, Call, and Care.
Check — you always want to check the injury and its severity to determine if you need to call emergency services or not.
Call — if it is necessary call emergency services, due so now or have another bystander call if applicable so that you can tend to the injury.
Care — this is the time to take care of the injury at hand. The more immediate the care, the better.
There are several basic first aid supplies that you can keep in your car or with you during ball games in a small kit or bag.
Here are some examples of basic first aid supplies recommended for athletics:
Ice packs
Bandages
Gauze
Gloves
Hand sanitizer
Triple antibiotic ointment
Alcohol wipes
Hydrocortisone cream
Saline solution (wound cleaning)
Benadryl
Pain Reliever
Antacid tablets
Ace compression wraps
Sunscreen
Electrolyte powders/drinks
Cooling towels
CPR Mask
Tweezers
Cotton tip applicators
Small scissors
Medical paper tape
While some of these items can be found in a premade first aid kit there are additional items on the list that are often needed for common athletic injuries. These items can be used in the following ways:
Ice packs for decreasing swelling and/or pain
Bandages for covering and protecting cuts, scrapes or gashes
Gauze to help stop bleeding
Gloves to protect yourself from bodily fluids (i.e., blood)
Hand sanitizer to help kill germs on your hands before and after care
Triple antibiotic ointment to help fight minor bacterial skin infections
Alcohol wipes to clean the cut and surrounding areas
Hydrocortisone cream for itchy rashes or bites
Saline solution for wound cleaning
Benadryl for any allergy/minor allergic reaction
Pain reliever to help relieve pain (topical or oral)
Antacid tablets for heartburn, indigestion, or upset stomach
Ace compression wraps for support and help control swelling
Sunscreen to prevent skin injury from the sun
Electrolyte powders/drinks for dehydration
Cooling towels for overheating
CPR Mask in case CPR is needed
Tweezers for removal of small objects (i.e., splinter)
Cotton tip applicators for applying ointment/cream
Small scissors for cutting tape and bandages
Medical paper tape to secure gauze if needed
Some of the common injuries that can occur from athletics include but are not limited to sprains, strains, contusions and tendonitis.
Sprains are damage to the ligaments; most seen in the ankle and wrist but can occur in any joint or surrounding area.
Strains are damage to muscles or tendons; most seen in the hamstrings and quadriceps but can occur along any muscle or tendon through the body.
Tendonitis is irritation or inflammation to the tendon due to overuse. The recommended supplies and usage discussed above can help you provide first aid for any of these three most seen injuries.
Lastly, one of the most important things for you to keep in mind is that you must be comfortable and confident in what you are doing when administering first aid to another person, if you find yourself unsure or uncomfortable doing something then you need to find someone that knows what they are doing or activate emergency service if needed.