TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: First aid tips for summer ball season

The time for summer ball is here and like the saying goes “it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.”

So, if you are a parent of a child that participates in summer ball, whether it is through travel leagues or summer camps there are always ways to be prepared if there is an injury that occurs and there is not a sports medicine professional present.

If there is a sports medicine professional, such as a certified athletic trainer, present then allow them to do their job and take care of the injury as they are trained to do so.

Let us start with the three basic Cs of first aid: Check, Call, and Care.

Check — you always want to check the injury and its severity to determine if you need to call emergency services or not.

Call — if it is necessary call emergency services, due so now or have another bystander call if applicable so that you can tend to the injury.

Care — this is the time to take care of the injury at hand. The more immediate the care, the better.

There are several basic first aid supplies that you can keep in your car or with you during ball games in a small kit or bag.

Here are some examples of basic first aid supplies recommended for athletics:

Ice packs

Bandages

Gauze

Gloves

Hand sanitizer

Triple antibiotic ointment

Alcohol wipes

Hydrocortisone cream

Saline solution (wound cleaning)

Benadryl

Pain Reliever

Antacid tablets

Ace compression wraps

Sunscreen

Electrolyte powders/drinks

Cooling towels

CPR Mask

Tweezers

Cotton tip applicators

Small scissors

Medical paper tape

While some of these items can be found in a premade first aid kit there are additional items on the list that are often needed for common athletic injuries. These items can be used in the following ways:

Ice packs for decreasing swelling and/or pain

Bandages for covering and protecting cuts, scrapes or gashes

Gauze to help stop bleeding

Gloves to protect yourself from bodily fluids (i.e., blood)

Hand sanitizer to help kill germs on your hands before and after care

Triple antibiotic ointment to help fight minor bacterial skin infections

Alcohol wipes to clean the cut and surrounding areas

Hydrocortisone cream for itchy rashes or bites

Saline solution for wound cleaning

Benadryl for any allergy/minor allergic reaction

Pain reliever to help relieve pain (topical or oral)

Antacid tablets for heartburn, indigestion, or upset stomach

Ace compression wraps for support and help control swelling

Sunscreen to prevent skin injury from the sun

Electrolyte powders/drinks for dehydration

Cooling towels for overheating

CPR Mask in case CPR is needed

Tweezers for removal of small objects (i.e., splinter)

Cotton tip applicators for applying ointment/cream

Small scissors for cutting tape and bandages

Medical paper tape to secure gauze if needed

Some of the common injuries that can occur from athletics include but are not limited to sprains, strains, contusions and tendonitis.

Sprains are damage to the ligaments; most seen in the ankle and wrist but can occur in any joint or surrounding area.

Strains are damage to muscles or tendons; most seen in the hamstrings and quadriceps but can occur along any muscle or tendon through the body.

Tendonitis is irritation or inflammation to the tendon due to overuse. The recommended supplies and usage discussed above can help you provide first aid for any of these three most seen injuries.

Lastly, one of the most important things for you to keep in mind is that you must be comfortable and confident in what you are doing when administering first aid to another person, if you find yourself unsure or uncomfortable doing something then you need to find someone that knows what they are doing or activate emergency service if needed.