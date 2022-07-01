TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Fluid replacement tips to beat the summer heat

Now that we have had some days with temperatures in the high 90s and feel-like temperatures of over 100 degrees in South Carolina, it is a good time to refresh on some fluid replacement tips for when you get a little dehydrated and hopefully help you learn tricks to prevent dehydration from occurring during the hot summer months!

First off let us go over the fact that while exercising in the heat can increase someone's chances of becoming dehydrated, anyone, I repeat, anyone in extreme heat can become dehydrated. Please keep in mind when I say extreme heat, which may not be the same temperature for everyone. Those that have acclimated to the heat will have a greater tolerance for higher temperatures while those that are not acclimated will not be able to bear as much heat before becoming dehydrated. So, just like most things this is on an individual basis.

Some may be wondering how it is so easy to become dehydrated from sweltering summer weather. First you must understand the natural methods that the body uses for cooling. Sweat is the main method that the body uses for cooling. The evaporation of sweat from the skin’s surface is a method of regulating temperature. Without adequate sweating the body temperature will rise rapidly, especially if you are exercising. Sweating also means that you are losing fluid from the body, so while sweating aids in cooling the body temperature, you need to make sure that you are replenishing the fluid loss to maintain hydration. The rate of dehydration considers exercise intensity, individual differences, environmental conditions, acclimation state, clothing, and baseline hydration level of the individual.

Dehydration can be dangerous and affect the physiologic function at a rate as little as 1-2% and dehydration at 3% or above can lead to worsening effects and increased risk of exertional heat illness. The onset of these levels of dehydration are preventable when good hydration habits are in place. Some helpful hints for preventing dehydration before and during activity includes drinking an adequate amount of water daily, especially prior to exercise or being out in the heat. Drinking water during activity or out in the heat is a great practice to staying hydrated. Typically, a good rule of thumb is to take a gulp of water every 10-15 minutes of vigorous activity. Now, what is a gulp? On average it is the size of your fist. Lastly, remember to continue hydrating after activity.

Some of the risks associated with dehydration are exertional heat illness including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke. Heat cramps are painful, involuntary muscle spasms that usually occur during heavy exercise in hot environments. The spasms may be more intense and more prolonged than are typical nighttime leg cramps.

Heat exhaustion is a condition whose symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, a result of your body overheating. Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body's temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within as little as 10 to 15 minutes. This is an emergency, requiring emergency services.

Recommendations for anyone that is suffering from any of the exertional heat illness symptoms discussed above should follow the following tips:

Immediately stop activity-the earlier the better (i.e., cramping)

Move to a shaded, cooler area

Rehydrate with water and electrolytes

Submerge in a cool pool, use cooling rags, or ice bags

If this is an emergency such as a heat stroke, then emergency services should be contacted.

How do you know how much water to drink? Well, the basic formula to determine how much water you should drink on a regular basis is to divide your body weight by two and that is how many ounces of water you should drink daily. Now if you are active or in the summer heat hydration will need to be increased. So how do you monitor your hydration best then? The easiest way is to monitor the color of your urine to keep track of hydration level. If you look at the chart you can see an example of this. This chart is for you to use for reference. The clearer the urine the more hydrated you are.

The important thing to keep in mind is that it is faster and easier to prevent dehydration than it is to treat exertional heat illness. With the information in this article, you have a basic understanding of dehydration and the risks associated with it, knowledge to both prevent and manage dehydration. Lastly, keep in mind that you do not have to be participating in activity to become dehydrated in extreme heat, just being out in the heat can be detrimental to your physiologic function. If you ever have issues with maintaining hydration or have questions to ensure that you are intaking that correct amount of water, it is best to discuss this with your primary care provider, dietician, or athletic trainer.