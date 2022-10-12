TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Hips can have acute or chronic injuries

When you think about your hip you probably do not think about how the hip joint is formed and all its components.

Understanding the anatomy will help understand how the hips function and what is causing common pain and injuries.

The hip like most other joints in our body can have both acute and chronic injuries.

Injuries to the hip can also occur at any age, but elderly populations are at an increased risk of injuries to the hip more so than the younger population, such as fractures and arthritis.

The hip joint is the junction where the hip joins the leg to the trunk of the body.

The hip joint is classified as a “ball and socket” joint. The “ball” portion of the joint is the femoral head, and the “socket” portion of the joint is part of the pelvis known as the acetabulum.

The pelvis is a large, flattened, irregularly shaped bone, constricted in the center and expanded above and below. It consists of three parts: ilium, ischium and pubis.

The socket, acetabulum, is situated on the outer surface of the bone and joins to the head of the femur to form the hip joint. The femur is the longest bone in the human skeleton. It joins to the pelvis, acetabulum, to form the hip joint.

In the space between the “ball” and “socket” there is articular cartilage, which is also commonly known as the “joint space.”

The articular cartilage gained the title “joint space” because it is not visible on an X-ray and simply appears as space between the two components of the joint. Like all joints, the hip also has synovial fluid that makes movement smooth and painless.

Another large component to the hip joint is the labrum.

Most people hear about the labrum when it comes to the shoulder, and this is the same in the hip.

The labrum is made up of fibrocartilage around the edge of the acetabulum. The role of the labrum is to deepen the hip socket while also acting a suction seal to assist in stabilizing the joint. The labrum seals the lubricating fluid within the joint and helps stabilize the joint.

One of the more common injuries to the hip causing pain and instability is a labral tear. When the labrum is torn, the “suction seal” that it creates is now broken and causes the hip joint to lose both stability and lubrication. This can progress to loss of cartilage, or potentially early arthritis. Degenerative changes in the hip can also result in arthritis.

Arthritis is the damage to the articular cartilage of the joint that lies on the head of the femur and the acetabulum, or the socket.

The joint capsule is an envelope of ligaments that encloses the hip and is also essential for stability. The hip also contains a ligament known as the ligamentum teres, which connects the femoral head to the acetabulum. Both the capsule and the ligamentum teres can be injured in an unstable hip.

Now with all that information, how do you know when your hip labrum is torn? Common signs and symptoms include:

Pain in the hip or groin, often made worse by prolonged periods of standing, sitting or walking or athletic activity

A locking, clicking, or catching sensation in the hip joint

Stiffness or limited range of motion in the hip joint

Hip injuries such as a labral tear can often lead to the need for a surgical repair. When an orthopedic surgeon suspects a labral tear based off a physical exam, they often will order first an X-ray to ensure there are no bony deformities and then follow up with more advanced imaging, such as, and MRI. With the imaging along with the physical exam and patient reported signs and symptoms the surgeon will often make their decision on whether a surgical repair is recommended. An orthopedic surgeon should always be consulted if there is a chance of a labral tear or any other injury to the hip.