TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Ice for injuries: What do we know?

There has recently been a shift in the idea to ice acute injuries.

For years we were taught the acronym RICE (rest, ice, compression and elevation) when an injury occurred. In the last few years, more health care professionals have questioned the efficacy of RICE and what alternatives are available.

There are no studies showing that icing an injury helps with improved healing. We know that ice works well for pain relief. So this may have been where the ice started and has been used for years.

Many sports professionals have used ice for years and continue to do this. Baseball pitchers are known to ice their arm after pitching.

Many basketball players are seen after a game with ice wrapped over their knees. It is known that ice does reduce some inflammation, but this may not be wanted. If this is not the best treatment for improving healing of an injury, what should we be doing?

What recent studies are showing is that Inflammation is a needed part of the healing process and why should we try to reduce inflammation by using ice or anti-inflammatory medications.

Part of the inflammatory process includes increased blood supply to the injured area which brings in cells that help take away injured materials and build up new healthy tissue.

The compression and elevation part of RICE is to control and reduce swelling. Your body reduces swelling naturally through the lymphatic system. Compression and elevation will help your body do this. Ice on the other hand may inhibit the lymphatic system by reducing muscle contractions which help the flow of fluids through the body.

While ice is still used by many healthcare professionals in athletics as seen in many cases on the sideline or courtside during games, it is now mostly for pain control.

What may be more helpful in injury recovery is the acronym METH.

METH is Movement, Exercise, Traction, and Heat.

The heat would be used only in a sub-acute injury, meaning after 72 hours of the injury occurring. If you use heat immediately after an injury you risk an increase in swelling which is detrimental to healing.

Early movement and specific exercises for the injury by a trained professional have been shown to increase range of motion, reduce recovery time and improve structural integrity of the healing process on a cellular level.

We are seeing more evidence supporting this movement, but it seems that there is no evidence supporting the old thinking of icing all injuries. More studies are being done and should give us more insight to the conundrum of whether to use ice or not. At this time there are a few clinicians who will not use any ice and many of us are shifting to this new way of management.

What should you take from this?

Use ice as a treatment for pain, we know that this works and may help as an alternative to pain medications. Do not heat an injury immediately after it occurs. Heat should still only be used after the first 48-72 hours.

If you do not use ice, early movement and pain free use of the injured area are recommended. Compression and elevation still will be useful and can be used in early stages of the injury.

At this time I feel if you believe in ice you can use it, if you don’t like ice don’t use it.

Either way you will heal. More research on this will come out and there may be a time when we are not using ice at all for injuries.