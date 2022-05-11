TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Specialization or multiple sports for young athletes?

Specialization versus multisport athletes has been a controversial conversation for decades amongst youth, middle school and high school athletes.

A lot of athletes once they hit middle school or high school age they will take one of two paths, they will either start to play multiple sports or begin to focus or “specialize” in one specific sport.

So, what is specialization? This term refers to an athlete that decides to play and focus on only one sport. And multisport athletes are those that play in two or more sports throughout the year.

The disagreement amongst those on either side of the spectrum is that the young athlete can start to focus and perfect one sport to greater their chances of furthering their future to a higher level of competition in that sport or on the other side they can broaden their spectrum amongst all sports for broadened muscle development and lower overuse injuries risk.

Here is the breakdown to each side of the argument.

Early specialization is beneficial for sports where peak performance is reached at an early age.

Sports such as gymnastics and dance are examples of this.

“Age-group” success is another reason for early specialization in a sport. This is a concept that when a little kid's only goal is to get a trophy or championship in that sport then they would benefit from focusing all his time and effort into that one sport.

Joining elite clubs with access to top coaches in that sport is another reason to specialize early. The resources alone that come with joining elite clubs help aid in an athlete’s development in that sport at the highest level.

Also, there is the 10,000-hour rule, this is the theory that it takes 10 years or 10,000 hours of practice to reach the highest level of performance in an activity. The thought with this theory behind specialization early is that they can focus on that sport and will hit the 10,000-hour mark sooner than athletes splitting their time between multiple sports.

Multisport athletes have advantages as well.

Experience long-term success, this meaning that multisport athletes often tend to experience longer term success over their one-sport peers. They also have a higher chance of remaining active through adulthood.

Limit overuse injuries, overuse injuries come from repetitive motions and when you are switching it up as a multisport athlete, they are not repeating the same motion over and over again. Being a multisport athlete always allows for greater muscle, tendon, and ligament development and strength.

Another benefit is less pressure, less burnout.

Burnout is something that many athletes that specialize too early often experience. Multisport athletes accumulate cross-sport skills, this means skills that can apply from one sport to the next. This enhances hand-eye coordination, balance, endurance, explosion, communication, and athletic agility. Multisport athletes have more opportunities to further their career in different sports and do not have to decide at an early age.

So, what does this all mean your child should do?

Well, it really depends on what your child wants to achieve in life. Do they just want to play a particular sport as a child and not really looking to go beyond high school then specializing is not going to hurt them? Do they plan to go to college or beyond in sports, then specializing too early could hurt their chances of making it? Are they in a sport that has an early peak age? Then specializing is going to grant them greater success. If they are not sure what they want to do and just enjoy playing sports, then multisport athletes are the route for them.