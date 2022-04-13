TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Spring is the season for softball, baseball injuries

Spring season is in full swing now at all age levels so let us dive into the common injuries amongst softball and baseball players.

There are a lot of injuries that are common for both softball and baseball players, however there are a few that baseball players are at a higher risk for including Tommy John (ulnar collateral ligament), labral tears, and rotator cuff tears.

While baseball players are at a higher risk of some injuries that does not mean that they cannot occur to softball players, they just are at a lower risk of sustaining those injuries.

But let us first get into some of the common injuries amongst both sports. Common injuries amongst both sets of athletes includes, sprains and strains, tendinopathy, contusions, and lacerations.

Sprains and strains with baseball and softball most commonly occur at the ankle, but they have also been known to occur in the musculature of the back or shoulder and elbow.

For reference a strain is stretching or tearing of the muscle or connective tissue (tendon) attaching to the bone whereas a sprain is the stretching or tearing of a ligament.

Sprains and strains can occur from a variety of mechanisms however commonly it can occur from the joint over stressing the soft tissue to a point that is greater than its natural ability such as “rolling your ankle” or a hard sudden pull to the soft tissue.

Treatment for strains and sprains often involves intervention through splinting/bracing, treatment such as: resting, icing, compression and elevating and rehabilitation exercises.

Tendonopathy is when the soft tissue connecting muscle to bone (tendon) becomes inflamed. This is typically caused when the tendon is overused and becomes irritated.

This is common with baseball and softball players because the amount of throwing within the season adds up and can cause the tendon to be “overused.”

Not only the motion of throwing but also the repetition of running can cause tendinopathy within the knee as well.

Tendonopathy injuries often require interventions such as rest, ice, other treatment modalities such as ultrasound/electrical stimulation, taping for activity and rehabilitation exercises.

These types of injuries can often take more time to heal if an appropriate amount of rest to the tendon is not possible.

Contusions and lacerations often can occur in both softball and baseball when there is not adequate protective gear, or the protective gear fails.

Of course, a lot of the time you will see a softball player or baseball player with a “strawberry” from sliding as well.

Catchers are in a position that is at a higher risk of sustaining contusions. Most of the time players sustain contusions and lacerations from falling, sliding, equipment failure or collisions.

The biggest risk for a laceration in both sports is by getting “cleated” or scrapped by the stitches of the ball. Intervention for both contusions and lacerations often involve cleaning and dressing the area to decrease the risk of infection or contamination of blood to another player.

Some of the injuries that are less commonly heard of with baseball and softball but can still occur includes fractures, concussions and dislocations.

While these injuries are rare and incredibly low risk in both baseball and softball, when they do occur immediate intervention is required by a healthcare provider, such as a certified athletic trainer that is trained to oversee these injuries.These injuries are acute in nature and can require transport to the emergency room depending on severity.

If it does not require transportation to the emergency room some other methods of intervention may include splinting/bracing, monitoring, medication, and icing. All injuries of this nature will require a follow up with a physician.

The injuries that are at a higher risk of occurring with baseball, such as Tommy John (ulnar collateral ligament), labral tears, and rotator cuff tears.

All these injuries are tears to soft tissue that are critical to the baseball player’s ability to throw and are most commonly found in overhead athletes.

Now a lot of people will ask why some shoulder and elbow injuries are a higher risk with baseball versus softball players.

Well, a lot of it has to do with throwing mechanics, especially for pitchers. Baseball pitchers are at a higher risk compared to softball players due to them throwing overhand, the number of pitches, and the velocity that they throw. However, even though baseball players are at a higher risk of these injuries compared to softball players does not mean that it cannot occur in softball players.