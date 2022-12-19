Town of Nichols celebrates Christmas holiday

NICHOLS, S.C. -- The town of Nichols celebrated the holiday season with charm as a crowd gathered for the second annual Christmas parade and market in Centennial Park.

Nicole McDowell, Maria Cartrette, Bonita Bailey, Sarah Devers, other organizers and friends of the town were there to welcome the community with smiles and open arms.

Floats, cars, marching bands, wagons and fire trucks paraded down Main Street and up the side roads of town as kids and seniors alike beamed magic smiles and waved. Local officials Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Sen. Kent Williams, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, Santa Claus and even the feline town mascot Shadow made their appearances.

The scene included children handing out Bibles and elves tossing candy and gifts.

The market afterwards allowed for shopping, eating and fellowship which went on for hours.

“This year we had nearly 60 entries including law enforcement from Marion, Horry and Columbus Counties,” McDowell said. “This year we had beautiful floats provided by DMA Industries, First Citizens Bank and Terminix. We had beautiful horses, Bibles being passed out, Shadow (the very own Town Cat who stays at the Nichols Town Hall and has his own following) made his grand entrance and of course we had Santa Claus.”

McDowell said it took all the behind the scene work that started right after Halloween. “The street department spends many hours on hanging and checking all the lights. Setting up the park with all the reindeer and Christmas tree. The Nichols Beautification Committee decorated areas in the downtown area. Many hours are spent planning the parade, gathering sponsors and making sure we have all the plans in place for the big day.”