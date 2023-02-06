DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School students presented $3,150 dollars check to aid in the funding of McLeod Health’s new Mobile Mammography Unit last week.

Accepting the check on behalf of the McLeod Health Foundation was Octavia Williams-Blake, an administrator and representative of McLeod Health, as well as a Trinity parent.

Trinity Collegiate School raised the money for the donation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by creating and selling pink t-shirts. Trinity Collegiate School officials thank patrons for their support.