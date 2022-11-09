Trinity Collegiate School receives $15K donation

DARLINGTON, S.C.—Trinity Collegiate School received $15,000 from the Catherine J. McGinnis Family Foundation to be used for tuition assistance and financial aid. The foundation was established in Virginia in 1998 and has supported Trinity over the years.

Head of School, Ed Hoffman, said “Trinity is fortunate to have the support of the McGinnis Family Foundation and looks forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come. This donation directly supports the community by making a Trinity Collegiate education available to families who may not have otherwise been able to enroll.”

The donation was allocated to the School’s tuition assistance program. “25% of Trinity Collegiate families receive tuition assistance and it is a vital component to the schools mission and commitment to inclusivity and diversity of our student body”, said April Munn, Director of Admissions, Promotions and International Coordinator.

Trinity Collegiate School will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13