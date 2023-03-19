Freeman has been volunteering at the CARE House since her freshman year, helping them to provide a healing and nurturing environment for children that are affected by abuse.

Outside of her time volunteering at the CARE House, Freeman is captain of the TCS varsity volleyball team, a member of the National Honor Society and both French and Spanish National Honors Societies, is a National AP Scholar with distinction, and has earned the Outstanding Community Scholar Award for having contributed more than 100 community service hours in a year.