MARION, S.C. – A trio of Marion City Council seats are up for grabs on April 11 with candidates running unopposed.

Longtime businessman Donny Gerald was elected Marion City Councilman for District 1 during last year’s special election and is on the ballot as an incumbent.

Marion City Councilman for District 2 Ronald Atkinson is also seeking reelection. The longtime member of council and construction business executive is one of the longest serving members.

Newcomer Frederick L. Gause is running for Marion City Council District 4, replacing Councilman Joseph Fraizer. Gause has operated a barber shop business for more than 20 years and works with children as a martial arts instructor.