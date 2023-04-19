MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Officials said vandals stole lights and a pump from the fountain at the Marion County Courthouse Square Tuesday night.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said city officials have been collaborating with the Historic Marion Revitalization Association in beautification efforts in the area, recently installing benches at the fountain and plans to add lighting to the Marion County Courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.