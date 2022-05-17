 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather suspends Pee Dee Academy, Williamsburg Academy state championship

MULLINS, S.C. – A weather delay resulted in both baseball and softball state championship series games being suspended at Pee Dee Academy Monday.

The Golden Eagles baseball team held a 4-3 lead heading to the top of the sixth inning against Williamsburg while Maddie Coward’s RBI double to give the Lady Golden Eagles an 1-0 advantage in the same inning against the Stallions.

Both games will resume play at Pee Dee Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

