MARION, S.C. — Hillary Winburn has been recently named Marion County Clemson Extension 4-H agent.

Winburn takes on the new role of 4-H Youth Development Agent. She is a native of Galivants Ferry where she lives on her family’s centennial farm. Winburn received her B.A. in Art History and Historic Preservation from the College of Charleston. She graduated from the Jekyll Island Institute for Management in 2018 and is a Certified Interpreter through the National Association for Interpretation (NAI). She is also very active in her local church and community.

Wiburn said she has worked with the Historic Charleston Foundation, the Horry County Library, and most recently, the Curator of the Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm. She continues to help on her family farm and enjoys gardening and traveling. Growing up, she was active in her local 4-H and FFA clubs and has always had a passion for learning and teaching.

“I’m excited to be working with the 4-H Youth Development Program to empower the youth of Marion County to be dynamic citizens in society,” she said.

For more information about 4-H in Marion County Contact her at hwinbur@clemson.edu or 843-561-6081.