NICHOLS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in connection to the stabbing death of a 43-year old man in Nichols Friday.

Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Leonard is accused of stabbing Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Fork. She is being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.