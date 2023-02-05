HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School (HHS) announced recently the hiring of Zack Davis as the new varsity boys soccer head coach. Davis is an HHS alum and former soccer player for the Red Foxes.

HHS Principal Corey Lewis said Davis’ experience with the program and dedication to the sport will be beneficial for students.

"We are fortunate to have Zack lead our program. During Zack's time as a player, I admired his competitiveness and passion for the game,” Lewis said. “We look forward to him helping our student-athletes find their passion for the game while helping them develop their skills and emphasizing the importance of performing well in the classroom. "

“I am very excited about becoming the varsity boys soccer coach for Hartsville High School,” Davis said. “It is a surreal feeling to be in charge of a program that has had such an impact on my life. I look forward to working with our coaching staff and players as we try to become a state championship-level program.”