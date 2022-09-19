Complete Local Schedule

September 19

Prep

Volleyball

GSSM at Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.

McBee at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.

Crestwood at Manning, 7 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Christian Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Conway Christian at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Carolina Academy at West Florence, 5 p.m.

Hartsville at Darlington, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

West Florence. South Florence at West Florence Stableford at Traces GC, 10 a.m.

Local College

Women's Golf

Coker at Savannah Lakes Invitational, TBD

September 20

Preps

Volleyball

Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Camden at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Loris at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Waccamaw at Manning, 7 p.m.

Mullins at Kingstree, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.

GSSM at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Maranatha at Emmanuel, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hartsville at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 5 p.m.

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

Camden at Darlington, 5 p.m.

GSSM at Cheraw, 5:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

West Florence, Lake City, The King's Academy at South Florence at Freedom Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Hartsville, Emmanuel, Darlington, Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, TBA

Johnsonville, East Clarendon, Latta, Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Hartsville, West Florence, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM at Sumter Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Maranatha at Emmanuel, 4 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Barton College, 7 p.m.

Women's Golf

Coker at Savannah Lakes Invitational, TBD

September 21

Preps

Volleyball

Wilson at Darlington

Girls Tennis

Johnsonville at Marion, 5 p.m.

East Clarendon at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

Johnsonville at Marion, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hartsville, Wilson at West Florence at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Soccer

Mount Olive at FMU, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Mount Olive at FMU, 4:30 p.m.

September 22

Preps

Volleyball

West Florence at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Dillon at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

York Prep at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Mullins, 6 p.m.

Waccamaw at Manning, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at Kingstree, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon at Hemingway, 6 p.m.

Lake View at Latta, 6:30 p.m.

Buford at Chesterfield,6:15 p.m.

GSSM at CA Johnson, 7 p.m.

Lewisville at McBee, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

West Florence at South Florence, 5 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Manning, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Darlington

Georgetown at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.

Florence Christian at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

South Florence, Darlington at West Florence at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Johnsonville, Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 5:30 p.m.

Meet at McBee, 5 p.m.

September 23

PREP

Football

Byrnes at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Baptist Hill at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Cross School at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD

Volleyball

South Pointe Christian at Maranatha, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

South Pointe Christian at Maranatha, 4 p.m.

Low Country at Emmanuel, 4 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

Mount Olive at FMU, 6 p.m.

Tusculum at Coker, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Coker at Queen City Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter

September 24

Prep

Volleyball

Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville at North Central HS Tournament, TBD

Girls Tennis

Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD

Cross Country

Hartsville, West Florence, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM, Emmanuel at Pee Dee Classic at Freedom Florence, 9 a.m.

Swim

Trinity Collegiate at Hammond, TBD

West Florence, Wilson, South Florence at Socastee, TBD

Local College

Volleyball

Chowan at FMU, 1 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

North Greenville at FMU, 7 p.m.

Coker at Carson-Newman, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

North Greenville at FMU, 4:30 p.m.

Coker at Carson-Newman, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter

September 25

Girls Tennis

Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD

Swimming

Hartsville at Blue Devils Invitational at USC, 12 p.m.

Local College

Tennis

Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter

September 26

Prep

Volleyball

Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at McBee, 6:15 p.m.

The King's Academy at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Darlington at Cheraw, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Marion at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

Johnsonville at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at J.T. Poston Invitational, TBA

Tennis

Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter

September 27

Preps

Volleyball

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Camden, 7 p.m.

Manning at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at Mullins, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Marion, 6 p.m.

Johnsonville at Scott's Branch, 7 p.m.

Lamar at East Clarendon, 6:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 6:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6:15 p.m.

Cheraw at Buford, 6:30 p.m.

GSSM at McBee, 7 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at Conway Christian, 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Calvary at Maranatha, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 5 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

South Pointe Christian at Emmanuel, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Johnsonville, Latta, Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

Lake City at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.

McBee at Chesterfield, 5 p.m.

BOYS Soccer

Calvary at Maranatha, 4 p.m.

South Pointe Christian at Emmanuel, 5 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

Wingate at Coker, 7 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at J.T. Poston Invitational, TBA

September 28

Prep

Volleyball

Marlboro County at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hartsville at Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Marion at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Trinity Collegiate, Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall Invitational, TBD

Girls Golf

Hartsville, West Florence, South Florence at Flo/Dar Championship at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Soccer

Chowan at FMU, 7 p.m.

Coker at Catawba, 5 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Coker at Catawba, 7:30 p.m.

September 29

Preps

Volleyball

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7 p.m.

South Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

Darlington, Crestwood at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Marlboro County, Lakewood at Camden, 5 p.m.

Loris at Manning, 6:30 p.m.

Dillon at Aynor, 6:30 p.m.

North Central at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Chesterfield, 6:15 p.m.

Mullins at Andrews, 6 p.m.

Marion at Kingstree, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Latta, 6:30 p.m.

Green Sea-Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

Lake View at Dillon Christian, 6 p.m.

GSSM at Lewisville, 7 p.m.

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 6:15 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 6 p.m.

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.

South Florence at Wilson, 5 p.m.

Darlington at Sumter

Manning at Loris, 5 p.m.

Aynor at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Johnsonville, Latta, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hartsville, West Florence, South Florence at Flo/Dar Championship at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.

September 30

PREP

Football

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins ar Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

Coker at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.

October 1

Swim

Region 6-4A at Pepper Geddings, 9 a.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, TBD

Cross Country

Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM, Emmanuel at Darlington Carnival, 9 a.m.

West Florence at Great American XC at Cary, NC, TBD

Competitive Cheer

West Florence at Battle at the Bluff at River Bluff, TBA

Local College

Volleyball

Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 2 p.m.

Coker at Virginia-Wise, 12 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 12 p.m.

October 3

Preps

Volleyball

Emmanuel at McBee, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Pee Dee Academy, 6:15 p.m.

The King's Academy at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hartsville at McBee, 5:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Marion, 5 p.m.

East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

GSSM at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.

SCISA State Championship at TBD, TBD

Local College

Women's Golf

Coker at Patsy Rendleman Invitational, TBD

October 4

Preps

Volleyball

West Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Camden at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

Manning at Aynor, 6:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Cheraw at Central, 6:15 p.m.

Andrews at Kingstree, 6 p.m.

Marion at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Scott's Branch at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Hemingway at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Latta, 6:30 p.m.

Lake View at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at York Prep, 6:15 p.m.

Great Falls at GSSM, 7 p.m.

Florence Christian at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Marlboro Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

West Florence at Wilson, 5 p.m.

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Aynor at Manning, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

West Florence, Wilson, Lake City at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Johnsonville, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.

Hartsville, GSSM, Emmanuel at Trinity Collegiate, 9 a.m.

East Clarendon at Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Meet at McBee, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

SCISA State Championship at TBD, TBD

Local College

Volleyball

Wingate at Hartsville, 7 p.m.

Women's Golf

Coker at Patsy Rendleman Invitational, TBD

October 5

Prep

Volleyball

Lake City at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Anson County (NC) at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marion at Mullins, 5 p.m.

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at A.C. Flora, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Laurence Manning at Sumter XC Meet, 5:30 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Soccer

FMU at Barton, 7 p.m.

Coker at Newberry, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

FMU at Barton, 4:30 p.m.

Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.

October 6

Preps

Volleyball

West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Marlboro County at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 6:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Mullins, 6 p.m.

Cheraw at Chesterfield, 6:15 p.m.

Lee Central at Andrews, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Green Sea Floyds, 6:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

Christian Academy at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep, 6 p.m.

The King's Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

West Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Johnsonville, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplcio at Latta, 5:30 p.m.

October 7

PREP

Football

Wilson at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Aynor at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Whitmire, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Scotts Branch at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

4A State Championships at North Charleston, TBA

Local College

Cross Country

FMU at Royals Cross Country Challenge, TBA

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.

Coker at Limestone, 7 p.m.

October 8

Prep

Volleyball

Florence Christian, Pee Dee Academy, Marlboro County at Wilson Hall Barons Bash, TBA

Cross Country

West Florence at Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic, TBD

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Kings, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Emmanuel at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Coker at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Emmanuel at FMU, 5 p.m.

Coker at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Coker at Koala Classic, TBA

October 10

Prep

Volleyball

Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

CA Johnson at GSSM, 7 p.m.

Dillon at Cheraw, 6 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Carolina Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Conway Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mullins at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Marion at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD

Girls Golf

Region 6-4A Tournament at Hartsville CC, 10 a.m.

October 11

Prep

Volleyball

South Florence at West Florence,5:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Loris, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Mullins, 6 p.m.

Kingstree at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at North Central, 6:15 p.m.

Cheraw at Marlboro County, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Florence Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen, 6:15 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel at Maranatha, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

West Florence at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD

Cross Country

Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville, East Clarendon, Lake City, GSSM at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.

McBee at Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Emmanuel at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Local College

Women’s Soccer

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.

October 12

Prep

Volleyball

Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews, 6:30 p.m.

Lake View at Dillon, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Darlington at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.

SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD

Competitive Cheer

Wilson, Hartsville, South Florence at Vikings Invitational at Spring Valley, TBA

Cross Country

South Florence at Philip Simmons, 5:30 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 5 p.m.

October 13

Prep

Volleyball

Lamar at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Loris at Latta, 6:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Marlboro Academy,5:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

Cheraw at GSSM, 6 p.m.

SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD

Cross Country

Johnsonville, Latta at Carvers Bay, 5:30 p.m.

TBA at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Emmanuel, GSSM, Hartsville, Lake City, Lamar, Laurence Manning, Trinity Collegiate at Darlington, 5:30.

McBee at Chesterfield, 5 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

TBA at West Florence, TBD

October 14

PREP

Football

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

C.A. Johnson at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Scotts Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta Christian (GA) at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

SCISA State Championship Semifinals at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter, TBD

Volleyball

Maranatha at Scotland Christian (NC), 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Maranatha at Scotland Christian (NC), 4 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 7 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Lander Invitational

October 15

Prep

Volleyball

West Florence at Kershaw County Classic at Gilbert HS, TBA

Cross Country

West Florence at Starlight Run at Riverside HS, TBD

Competitive Cheer

West Florence at Hartsville, TBA

Girls Tennis

SCISA State Championship Finals at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter, TBD

Local College

Volleyball

Barton College at FMU, 1 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Coker, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Limestone at Coker, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 5 p.m.

Limestone at Coker, 5 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Lander Invitational

October 17

Prep

Volleyball

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Golf

Class 4A Lower State at Traces GC, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Marion at Loris, 5 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Pinetree Intercollegiate, TBA

Women's Golf

Coker at Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, TBD

October 18

Prep

Volleyball

Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

West Florence, Wilson. South Florence at F1S City Championship at Freedom Florence, TBD

Chesterfield County Championship at McBee, 5 p.m.

Lake City at Camden, 5:30 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Hartsville, South Florence at Tomahawk Cheer Classic at Gilbert, TBA

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Pinetree Intercollegiate, TBA

Women's Golf

Coker at Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, TBD

October 19

Prep

Cross Country

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, TBD

Competitive Cheer

Wilson at Blazer Battle at Ridge View, TBA

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

FMU at Converse, 5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

FMU at Converse, 7:30 p.m.

Coker at Shaw, 7 p.m.

October 21

PREP

Football

Hartsville at West Florence, 7 p.m.

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.

Loris at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Scotts Branch at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cross School at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

SCISA 4A-A State Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Converse, 7 p.m.

October 22

Prep

Volleyball

SCISA 4A-A State Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center

Competitive Cheer

West Florence, Wilson, Hartsville, South Florence at Welcome to Jungle Cheer Challenge at Conway, TBA

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Erskine at FMU, 7 p.m.

Coker at Emory & Henry, 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Erskine at FMU, 4:30 p.m.

Coker at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

FMU at Sand Shark Invitational, TBA

Coker at Sandsharks Classic, TBA

Men’s Golf

FMU at FMU Intercollegiate, TBA

Tennis

FMU at Coker Invitational Tournament

October 23

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at FMU Intercollegiate, TBA

Field Hockey

Converse at Coker, 1 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Coker Invitational Tournament

October 24

Prep

Volleyball

SCISA State Championship Games

October 25

Prep

Volleyball

SCISA State Championship Games

Competitive Cheer

Region 6-4A Cheer Competition at West Florence, TBA

Cross County

Region 6-3A meet at Camden, 5:30 p.m.

Region 2-A Championship at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

Local College

Field Hockey

Coker at Wingate, 7 p.m.

October 26

Prep

Volleyball

SCISA State Championship Games

Local College

Men’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Tournament, TBA

Wingate at Coker, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Tournament, TBA

Wingate at Coker, 4:30 p.m.

October 27

Prep

Cross Country

West Florence at Region 6-4A championship at West Florence at TBD

TBA at Latta, 5:30 p.m.

October 28

PREP

Football

West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Scotts Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Local College

Volleyball

North Greenville at FMU, 7 p.m.

Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.

October 29

Prep

Competitive Cheer

West Florence, Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Local College

Volleyball

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Coker, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Second Round

Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA

Women’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Second Round

Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA

Field Hockey

Belmont Abbey at Coker, 12 p.m.

October 30

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD

October 31

Prep

Cross Country

SCISA State Cross Country Meet, TBD

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD

Women's Golf

Coker at Coker Halloween Clash, TBD

November 1

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Chowan, 7 p.m.

Coker at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD

Women's Golf

Coker at Coker Halloween Clash, TBD

Field Hockey

Coker at Lander, 5 p.m.

November 4

Prep

Football

SCHSL First Round

SCISA First Round

Local College

Men’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Semifinal at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD

Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA

Women’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Semifinal at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD

Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA

November 5

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at TBD, TBA

Catawba at Coker, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

FMU at Conference Carolina Championship at Spartanburg, 10 a.m.

Coker at SAC Championship at Salisbury, NC, TBA

Field Hockey

Newberry at Coker, 2 p.m.

November 6

Local College

Men’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Final at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD

Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA

Women’s Soccer

FMU vs. TBD in Final at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD

Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA

November 7

Local College

Volleyball

Coker at SAC Tournament, tba

November 10

Prep

Competitive Cheer

Class 4A State Qualifiers at Irmo HS, TBA

November 11

Prep

Football

SCHSL Second Round

SCISA Second Round

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Coker vs. Erskine at CC/SAC Conference Challenge at North Greenville, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Wingate, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA

Coker at SAC Tournament at Rock Hill, TBA

November 12

Local College

Coker at North Greenville at CC/SAC Conference Challenge, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU vs. Coker at CC/SAC Challenge at Wingate, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA

Coker at SAC Tournament at Rock Hill, TBA

Field Hockey

Coker at Mount Olive, 1 p.m.

November 13

Local College

Volleyball

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA

Field Hockey

Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA

November 16

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Newberry at FMU, 6 p.m.

November 18

SCHSL Third Round

SCISA 4A State Championship at Charleston Southern, TBD

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Coker vs. Mount Olive at Barton Classic, TBA

Field Hockey

Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA

November 19

PREP

FOOTBALL

SCISA 3A-A State Championship at Charleston Southern, TBD

Competitive Cheer

SCHSL State Cheer Championship at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, TBA

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Voorhees at FMU, 7 p.m.

Coker at Barton at Barton Classic, TBA

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Fayetteville State, 6 p.m.

Coker at Wingate, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

FMU at NCAA Southeast Regional Meet at Charlotte, TBA

November 20

Local College

Field Hockey

Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA

November 22

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Chowan at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Coker at Livingstone, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Chowan at FMU, 5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville State at Coker, 2 p.m.

November 23

Local College

Women’s Basketball

Coker at Coastal Carolina (Exhibition), 2 p.m.

November 25

Prep

Football

SCHSL Football Semifinal

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Nova Southeastern, 4 p.m.

November 28

PREP

Basketball

Cheraw at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Newberry at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Lenoir-Rhyne at FMU, 5:30 p.m.

November 29

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy

November 30

PREP

Basketball

Conway at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.

Coker at USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 5 p.m.

Virginia Wise at Coker, 5:30 p.m.

December 1

Class 3A State Championship Game at Benedict, 7 p.m.

December 2

Prep

Football

Class 2A State Championship Game at Benedict, 2 p.m.

Class A State Championship Game at Benedict, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

South Florence at Hornet Rumble at Aiken HS, 9 a.m.

December 3

Prep

Football

Class 4A State Championship Game at Benedict, 6 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 4 p.m.

Claflin at Coker, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 2 p.m.

Claflin at Coker, 2 p.m.

December 5

Prep

Wrestling

Lugoff-Elgin, River Bluff, and Socastee at South Florence, 5 p.m.

December 6

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Cheraw, 7:15 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy

December 7

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Marlboro County, 7:15 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Catawba at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Catawba at Coker, 5:30 p.m.

December 8

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Aynor

December 9

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Conway, 7:15 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Wrestling

South Florence at Red Foxes Invitational at Hartsville HS, 9 a.m.

December 10

Prep

Wrestling

South Florence at Red Foxes Invitational at Hartsville HS, 9 a.m.

Local College

Women’s Basketball

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

December 12

Prep

Basketball

Marlboro County at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

December 14

Prep

Basketball

Carolina Forest at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Dutch Fork, High Point Academy, South Florence at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Converse, 7 p.m.

Coker at Wingate, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Converse, 5 p.m.

Catawba at Coker, 5 p.m.

December 16

Prep

Basketball

Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational

Wrestling

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin Tournament at Lugoff-Elgin HS, 9 a.m.

Local College

Women’s Basketball

Coker at USC Aiken, 5 p.m.

December 17

Prep

Basketball

Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational

Wrestling

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin Tournament at Lugoff-Elgin HS, 9 a.m.

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Erskine, 4 p.m.

Virginia Wise at Coker, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Erskine, 2 p.m.

December 19

Prep

Basketball

Darlington vs. South Florence. TBA

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Converse at Coker, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Coker at Southern Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

December 20

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)

December 21

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys ONLY)

Wrestling

BridgeStrong Invitational at South Florence HS, 9 a.m.

December 22

Prep

Wrestling

BridgeStrong Invitational at South Florence HS, 9 a.m.

December 28

Prep

BASKETBALL

South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)

South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)

December 29

Prep

BASKETBALL

South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)

South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)

Wrestling

South Florence at Holy Angels Inivational at Greensboro Coliseum, TBA

December 30

Prep

BASKETBALL

South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)

South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)

Wrestling

South Florence at Holy Angels Inivational at Greensboro Coliseum, TBA

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Coker at FMU, 7 p.m.

January 2

LOCAL COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Johnson C. Smith, 1 p.m.

January 3

Prep

Basketball

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Wrestling

Aynor, Fort Dorchester, White Knoll at South Florence, 5 p.m.

January 4

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Lees-McRae, 5 p.m.

January 5

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Laurence Manning

January 6

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Hartsville, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy

January 7

Local College

Men’s Basketball

King University at FMU, 4 p.m.

Anderson at Coker, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

King University at FMU, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Coker, 2 p.m.

January 10

Prep

Basketball

Wilson at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy

January 11

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 5:30 p.m.

January 13

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Converse at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Converse at Coker, 5:30 p.m.

January 14

Prep

Basketball

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Erskine at FMU, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Erskine at FMU, 2 p.m.

January 16

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

January 17

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy

January 18

PREP

Basketball

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence,

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Mount Olive, 7 p.m.

Coker at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Mount Olive, 5 p.m.

Coker at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

January 20

Prep

Basketball

West Florence at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy

January 21

Local College

Men’s Basketball

UNC Pembroke at FMU, 4 p.m.

Tusculum at Coker, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

UNC Pembroke at FMU, 2 p.m.

Tusculum at Coker, 2 p.m.

January 24

Prep

Basketball

Hartsville at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Barton College at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Barton College at FMU, 5 p.m.

January 25

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Coker at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Coker at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.

January 27

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at Wilson, 7:15 p.m.

Christian Academy at Carolina Academy

January 28

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Lees-McRae at FMU, 4 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Coker, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Lees-McRae at FMU, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Coker, 2 p.m.

January 31

Prep

Basketball

Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy

February 1

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Chowan, 7 p.m.

Wingate at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Chowan, 5 p.m.

Wingate at Coker, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Coastal Carolina

February 3

PREP

Basketball

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Local College

Baseball

Newberry at FMU,

Tennis

FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center

February 4

Local College

Baseball

Newberry at FMU

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 4 p.m.

Coker at Limestone, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Belmont Abbey, 2 p.m.

Coker at Limestone, 2 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center

February 5

Local College

Baseball

Newberry at FMU, 1 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center

February 7

Prep

Basketball

South Florence at West Florence, 7:15 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Claflin, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

FMU at North Greenville, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at North Greenville, 5 p.m.

February 10

Prep

Basketball

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Local College

Baseball

USC Beaufort at FMU, 2 p.m.

February 11

Local College

Baseball

Catawba College at FMU, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Emmanuel College at FMU, 4 p.m.

Coker at Lincoln Memorial, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Emmanuel College at FMU, 2 p.m.

Coker at Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.

Local College

Men’s Golf

Coker at Springs Kickoff at St. John’s Golf Club

Tennis

FMU at Augusta

February 12

Local College

Baseball

Shepherd University at FMU, 2 p.m.

February 14

Local College

Men’s Golf

Coker at Springs Kickoff at St. John’s Golf Club

February 15

Local College

Baseball

FMU at USC Aiken, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Barton College, 7 p.m.

Newberry at Coker, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Barton College, 5 p.m.

Newberry at Coker, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Coker at FMU

February 18

Local College

Baseball

Chowan at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

North Greenville at FMU, 4 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

North Greenville at FMU, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker, 2 p.m.

February 19

Local College

Baseball

Chowan at FMU, 1 p.m.

February 20

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at Wexford Plantation

Coker at Efird Coker Clash at Hartsville CC

February 21

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at Wexford Plantation

Coker at Efird Coker Clash at Hartsville CC

February 22

Local College

Men’s Basketball

Mount Olive at FMU, 7:30 p.m.

Coker at Catawba, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Mount Olive at FMU, 5 p.m.

Coker at Catawba, 5:30 p.m.

February 24

Local College

Baseball

North Greenville at FMU, TBA

February 25

Local College

Baseball

North Greenville at FMU (DH), TBA

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Carson Newman, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

FMU at Carson Newman, 2 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Lenoir-Rhyne

February 26

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA

February 27

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA

Local College

Tennis

FMU at Lander

February 28

Local College

Baseball

Lander at FMU

March 3

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA

Baseball

FMU at Erskine

March 4

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA

Baseball

FMU at Erskine (DH)

March 5

Local College

Men’s Basketball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA

March 6

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club

Coker at Bearcat Invitational at Greenwood CC

March 7

Local College

Baseball

USC Aiken at FMU, 4 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club

Coker at Bearcat Invitational at Greenwood CC

March 8

Local College

Baseball

Lake Erie College at FMU, 6 p.m.

March 11

Local College

Baseball

FMU at UNC Pembroke

March 12

Local College

Baseball

FMU at UNC Pembroke (DH)

Tennis

Lincoln Memorial at FMU

March 14

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Coker, 4 p.m.

March 15

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Claflin, 3 p.m.

March 17

Local College

Baseball

Emmanuel at FMU, 6 p.m.

March 18

Local College

Baseball

Emmanuel at FMU, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Mount Olive at FMU

March 20

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley

Coker at Bobcat Invitational at Cuscowilla GC

March 21

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Augusta, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley

Coker at Bobcat Invitational at Cuscowilla GC

Tennis

FMU at Barton College

March 24

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Belmont Abbey

Tennis

Belmont Abbey at FMU

March 25

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Belmont Abbey (DH)

Tennis

Convere at FMU

March 26

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Seahawks Intercollegiate

March 27

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Seahawks Intercollegiate

Coker at Tennessee River Rumble at WindRiver GC

March 28

Local College

Men’s Golf

Coker at Tennessee River Rumble at WindRiver GC

March 29

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Wingate, 6 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Wingate

March 31

Local College

Baseball

Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 6 p.m.

April 1

Local College

Baseball

Southern Wesleyan at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.

April 3

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Wofford Invitational

April 4

Local College

Baseball

Augusta at FMU, 6 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at Wofford Invitational

Tennis

Chowan at FMU

April 7

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Kings University (DH), TBA

Tennis

FMU at Lees-McRae

April 8

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Kings University, TBA

Tennis

FMU at King University

April 11

Baseball

Coker at FMU, 6 p.m.

April 14

Local College

Tennis

FMU at Emmanuel College

April 15

Local College

Baseball

Barton at FMU, 6 p.m.

April 16

Local College

Baseball

Barton College at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA

April 17

Local College

Men’s Golf

Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA

April 18

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Lander, 6 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA

April 21

Local College

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA

April 22

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA

April 23

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Mount Olive (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA

April 24

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Championship

April 25

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Championship

April 26

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Championship

May 3

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA

May 4

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA

May 5

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA

May 6

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA

May 7

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA