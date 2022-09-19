Complete Local Schedule

September 19
Prep
Volleyball
GSSM at Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.
McBee at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Manning, 7 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Christian Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Conway Christian at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Carolina Academy at West Florence, 5 p.m.
Hartsville at Darlington, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
West Florence. South Florence at West Florence Stableford at Traces GC, 10 a.m.
Local College
Women's Golf
Coker at Savannah Lakes Invitational, TBD
September 20
Preps
Volleyball
Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Camden at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Loris at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Waccamaw at Manning, 7 p.m.
Mullins at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7 p.m.
East Clarendon at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.
GSSM at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at The King's Academy, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Maranatha at Emmanuel, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hartsville at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 5 p.m.
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
Camden at Darlington, 5 p.m.
GSSM at Cheraw, 5:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
West Florence, Lake City, The King's Academy at South Florence at Freedom Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Hartsville, Emmanuel, Darlington, Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, TBA
Johnsonville, East Clarendon, Latta, Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Hartsville, West Florence, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM at Sumter Meet, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Maranatha at Emmanuel, 4 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Barton College, 7 p.m.
Women's Golf
Coker at Savannah Lakes Invitational, TBD
September 21
Preps
Volleyball
Wilson at Darlington
Girls Tennis
Johnsonville at Marion, 5 p.m.
East Clarendon at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
Johnsonville at Marion, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hartsville, Wilson at West Florence at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Soccer
Mount Olive at FMU, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Mount Olive at FMU, 4:30 p.m.
September 22
Preps
Volleyball
West Florence at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Dillon at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
York Prep at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Mullins, 6 p.m.
Waccamaw at Manning, 7 p.m.
Lee Central at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.
East Clarendon at Hemingway, 6 p.m.
Lake View at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
Buford at Chesterfield,6:15 p.m.
GSSM at CA Johnson, 7 p.m.
Lewisville at McBee, 6:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at The King's Academy, 5 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at South Florence, 5 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Manning, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Darlington
Georgetown at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.
Florence Christian at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
South Florence, Darlington at West Florence at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Johnsonville, Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 5:30 p.m.
Meet at McBee, 5 p.m.
September 23
PREP
Football
Byrnes at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Baptist Hill at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Cross School at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD
Volleyball
South Pointe Christian at Maranatha, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
South Pointe Christian at Maranatha, 4 p.m.
Low Country at Emmanuel, 4 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
Mount Olive at FMU, 6 p.m.
Tusculum at Coker, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Coker at Queen City Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter
September 24
Prep
Volleyball
Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville at North Central HS Tournament, TBD
Girls Tennis
Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD
Cross Country
Hartsville, West Florence, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM, Emmanuel at Pee Dee Classic at Freedom Florence, 9 a.m.
Swim
Trinity Collegiate at Hammond, TBD
West Florence, Wilson, South Florence at Socastee, TBD
Local College
Volleyball
Chowan at FMU, 1 p.m.
Mars Hill at Coker, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
North Greenville at FMU, 7 p.m.
Coker at Carson-Newman, 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
North Greenville at FMU, 4:30 p.m.
Coker at Carson-Newman, 12 p.m.
Tennis
Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter
September 25
Girls Tennis
Trinity Collegiate at Bishop England Tournament, TBD
Swimming
Hartsville at Blue Devils Invitational at USC, 12 p.m.
Local College
Tennis
Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter
September 26
Prep
Volleyball
Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at McBee, 6:15 p.m.
The King's Academy at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Darlington at Cheraw, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Marion at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
Johnsonville at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at J.T. Poston Invitational, TBA
Tennis
Coker, FMU at ITA Southeast Regional at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter
September 27
Preps
Volleyball
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Darlington at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Camden, 7 p.m.
Manning at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Lee Central at Mullins, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Marion, 6 p.m.
Johnsonville at Scott's Branch, 7 p.m.
Lamar at East Clarendon, 6:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6:15 p.m.
Cheraw at Buford, 6:30 p.m.
GSSM at McBee, 7 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at Conway Christian, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Calvary at Maranatha, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 5 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
South Pointe Christian at Emmanuel, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Johnsonville, Latta, Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
Lake City at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.
McBee at Chesterfield, 5 p.m.
BOYS Soccer
Calvary at Maranatha, 4 p.m.
South Pointe Christian at Emmanuel, 5 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
Wingate at Coker, 7 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at J.T. Poston Invitational, TBA
September 28
Prep
Volleyball
Marlboro County at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hartsville at Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Marion at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Trinity Collegiate, Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall Invitational, TBD
Girls Golf
Hartsville, West Florence, South Florence at Flo/Dar Championship at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Soccer
Chowan at FMU, 7 p.m.
Coker at Catawba, 5 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Coker at Catawba, 7:30 p.m.
September 29
Preps
Volleyball
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7 p.m.
South Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Darlington, Crestwood at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Marlboro County, Lakewood at Camden, 5 p.m.
Loris at Manning, 6:30 p.m.
Dillon at Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
North Central at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Central at Chesterfield, 6:15 p.m.
Mullins at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Marion at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
Green Sea-Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
Lake View at Dillon Christian, 6 p.m.
GSSM at Lewisville, 7 p.m.
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 6:15 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 6 p.m.
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.
South Florence at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Darlington at Sumter
Manning at Loris, 5 p.m.
Aynor at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Johnsonville, Latta, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hartsville, West Florence, South Florence at Flo/Dar Championship at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.
September 30
PREP
Football
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins ar Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
Coker at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.
October 1
Swim
Region 6-4A at Pepper Geddings, 9 a.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, TBD
Cross Country
Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville, Wilson, South Florence, GSSM, Emmanuel at Darlington Carnival, 9 a.m.
West Florence at Great American XC at Cary, NC, TBD
Competitive Cheer
West Florence at Battle at the Bluff at River Bluff, TBA
Local College
Volleyball
Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 2 p.m.
Coker at Virginia-Wise, 12 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 12 p.m.
October 3
Preps
Volleyball
Emmanuel at McBee, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Pee Dee Academy, 6:15 p.m.
The King's Academy at Conway Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hartsville at McBee, 5:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Marion, 5 p.m.
East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
GSSM at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.
SCISA State Championship at TBD, TBD
Local College
Women's Golf
Coker at Patsy Rendleman Invitational, TBD
October 4
Preps
Volleyball
West Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Camden at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Manning at Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Cheraw at Central, 6:15 p.m.
Andrews at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
Marion at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Scott's Branch at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Hemingway at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
Lake View at Lamar, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at York Prep, 6:15 p.m.
Great Falls at GSSM, 7 p.m.
Florence Christian at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Marlboro Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 5:30 p.m.
Aynor at Manning, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Trinity Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
West Florence, Wilson, Lake City at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Johnsonville, Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5:30 p.m.
Hartsville, GSSM, Emmanuel at Trinity Collegiate, 9 a.m.
East Clarendon at Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Meet at McBee, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
SCISA State Championship at TBD, TBD
Local College
Volleyball
Wingate at Hartsville, 7 p.m.
Women's Golf
Coker at Patsy Rendleman Invitational, TBD
October 5
Prep
Volleyball
Lake City at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Anson County (NC) at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marion at Mullins, 5 p.m.
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at A.C. Flora, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Laurence Manning at Sumter XC Meet, 5:30 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Soccer
FMU at Barton, 7 p.m.
Coker at Newberry, 4:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
FMU at Barton, 4:30 p.m.
Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.
October 6
Preps
Volleyball
West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Marlboro County at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 6:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Mullins, 6 p.m.
Cheraw at Chesterfield, 6:15 p.m.
Lee Central at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Green Sea Floyds, 6:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Christian Academy at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep, 6 p.m.
The King's Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.
Emmanuel at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Johnsonville, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplcio at Latta, 5:30 p.m.
October 7
PREP
Football
Wilson at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Whitmire, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Scotts Branch at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
4A State Championships at North Charleston, TBA
Local College
Cross Country
FMU at Royals Cross Country Challenge, TBA
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.
Coker at Limestone, 7 p.m.
October 8
Prep
Volleyball
Florence Christian, Pee Dee Academy, Marlboro County at Wilson Hall Barons Bash, TBA
Cross Country
West Florence at Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic, TBD
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Kings, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Emmanuel at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Coker at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Emmanuel at FMU, 5 p.m.
Coker at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Coker at Koala Classic, TBA
October 10
Prep
Volleyball
Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.
CA Johnson at GSSM, 7 p.m.
Dillon at Cheraw, 6 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Carolina Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Conway Christian at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mullins at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Marion at Johnsonville, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD
Girls Golf
Region 6-4A Tournament at Hartsville CC, 10 a.m.
October 11
Prep
Volleyball
South Florence at West Florence,5:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Loris, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Mullins, 6 p.m.
Kingstree at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at North Central, 6:15 p.m.
Cheraw at Marlboro County, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Florence Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen, 6:15 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Emmanuel at Maranatha, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD
Cross Country
Trinity Collegiate, Hartsville, East Clarendon, Lake City, GSSM at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.
McBee at Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Emmanuel at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Local College
Women’s Soccer
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.
October 12
Prep
Volleyball
Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews, 6:30 p.m.
Lake View at Dillon, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Darlington at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.
SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD
Competitive Cheer
Wilson, Hartsville, South Florence at Vikings Invitational at Spring Valley, TBA
Cross Country
South Florence at Philip Simmons, 5:30 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 5 p.m.
October 13
Prep
Volleyball
Lamar at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Loris at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Andrew Jackson at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Marlboro Academy,5:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mullins at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
Cheraw at GSSM, 6 p.m.
SCISA State Championship Playoffs at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBD
Cross Country
Johnsonville, Latta at Carvers Bay, 5:30 p.m.
TBA at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
Emmanuel, GSSM, Hartsville, Lake City, Lamar, Laurence Manning, Trinity Collegiate at Darlington, 5:30.
McBee at Chesterfield, 5 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
TBA at West Florence, TBD
October 14
PREP
Football
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
C.A. Johnson at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Scotts Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Christian (GA) at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
SCISA State Championship Semifinals at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter, TBD
Volleyball
Maranatha at Scotland Christian (NC), 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Maranatha at Scotland Christian (NC), 4 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 7 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Lander Invitational
October 15
Prep
Volleyball
West Florence at Kershaw County Classic at Gilbert HS, TBA
Cross Country
West Florence at Starlight Run at Riverside HS, TBD
Competitive Cheer
West Florence at Hartsville, TBA
Girls Tennis
SCISA State Championship Finals at Palmetto Tennis Center at Sumter, TBD
Local College
Volleyball
Barton College at FMU, 1 p.m.
Carson-Newman at Coker, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Limestone at Coker, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 5 p.m.
Limestone at Coker, 5 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Lander Invitational
October 17
Prep
Volleyball
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Class 4A Lower State at Traces GC, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Marion at Loris, 5 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Pinetree Intercollegiate, TBA
Women's Golf
Coker at Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, TBD
October 18
Prep
Volleyball
Williamsburg Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
West Florence, Wilson. South Florence at F1S City Championship at Freedom Florence, TBD
Chesterfield County Championship at McBee, 5 p.m.
Lake City at Camden, 5:30 p.m.
Competitive Cheer
Hartsville, South Florence at Tomahawk Cheer Classic at Gilbert, TBA
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Pinetree Intercollegiate, TBA
Women's Golf
Coker at Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, TBD
October 19
Prep
Cross Country
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, TBD
Competitive Cheer
Wilson at Blazer Battle at Ridge View, TBA
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
FMU at Converse, 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
FMU at Converse, 7:30 p.m.
Coker at Shaw, 7 p.m.
October 21
PREP
Football
Hartsville at West Florence, 7 p.m.
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m.
Loris at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Scotts Branch at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cross School at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
SCISA 4A-A State Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Converse, 7 p.m.
October 22
Prep
Volleyball
SCISA 4A-A State Volleyball Tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center
Competitive Cheer
West Florence, Wilson, Hartsville, South Florence at Welcome to Jungle Cheer Challenge at Conway, TBA
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Erskine at FMU, 7 p.m.
Coker at Emory & Henry, 12 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Erskine at FMU, 4:30 p.m.
Coker at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
FMU at Sand Shark Invitational, TBA
Coker at Sandsharks Classic, TBA
Men’s Golf
FMU at FMU Intercollegiate, TBA
Tennis
FMU at Coker Invitational Tournament
October 23
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at FMU Intercollegiate, TBA
Field Hockey
Converse at Coker, 1 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Coker Invitational Tournament
October 24
Prep
Volleyball
SCISA State Championship Games
October 25
Prep
Volleyball
SCISA State Championship Games
Competitive Cheer
Region 6-4A Cheer Competition at West Florence, TBA
Cross County
Region 6-3A meet at Camden, 5:30 p.m.
Region 2-A Championship at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
Local College
Field Hockey
Coker at Wingate, 7 p.m.
October 26
Prep
Volleyball
SCISA State Championship Games
Local College
Men’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Tournament, TBA
Wingate at Coker, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Tournament, TBA
Wingate at Coker, 4:30 p.m.
October 27
Prep
Cross Country
West Florence at Region 6-4A championship at West Florence at TBD
TBA at Latta, 5:30 p.m.
October 28
PREP
Football
West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Scotts Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
North Greenville at FMU, 7 p.m.
Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.
October 29
Prep
Competitive Cheer
West Florence, Hartsville at Myrtle Beach
Local College
Volleyball
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 2 p.m.
Anderson at Coker, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Second Round
Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA
Women’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Conference Carolina Second Round
Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA
Field Hockey
Belmont Abbey at Coker, 12 p.m.
October 30
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD
October 31
Prep
Cross Country
SCISA State Cross Country Meet, TBD
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD
Women's Golf
Coker at Coker Halloween Clash, TBD
November 1
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Chowan, 7 p.m.
Coker at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at Daniel Island Collegiate, TBD
Women's Golf
Coker at Coker Halloween Clash, TBD
Field Hockey
Coker at Lander, 5 p.m.
November 4
Prep
Football
SCHSL First Round
SCISA First Round
Local College
Men’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Semifinal at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD
Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA
Women’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Semifinal at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD
Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA
November 5
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at TBD, TBA
Catawba at Coker, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
FMU at Conference Carolina Championship at Spartanburg, 10 a.m.
Coker at SAC Championship at Salisbury, NC, TBA
Field Hockey
Newberry at Coker, 2 p.m.
November 6
Local College
Men’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Final at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD
Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA
Women’s Soccer
FMU vs. TBD in Final at Bryan Park in Greensboro, NC, TBD
Coker at SAC Tournament in Charlotte, NC, TBA
November 7
Local College
Volleyball
Coker at SAC Tournament, tba
November 10
Prep
Competitive Cheer
Class 4A State Qualifiers at Irmo HS, TBA
November 11
Prep
Football
SCHSL Second Round
SCISA Second Round
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Coker vs. Erskine at CC/SAC Conference Challenge at North Greenville, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Wingate, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA
Coker at SAC Tournament at Rock Hill, TBA
November 12
Local College
Coker at North Greenville at CC/SAC Conference Challenge, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU vs. Coker at CC/SAC Challenge at Wingate, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA
Coker at SAC Tournament at Rock Hill, TBA
Field Hockey
Coker at Mount Olive, 1 p.m.
November 13
Local College
Volleyball
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at UNC Pembroke, TBA
Field Hockey
Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA
November 16
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Newberry at FMU, 6 p.m.
November 18
SCHSL Third Round
SCISA 4A State Championship at Charleston Southern, TBD
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Coker vs. Mount Olive at Barton Classic, TBA
Field Hockey
Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA
November 19
PREP
FOOTBALL
SCISA 3A-A State Championship at Charleston Southern, TBD
Competitive Cheer
SCHSL State Cheer Championship at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, TBA
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Voorhees at FMU, 7 p.m.
Coker at Barton at Barton Classic, TBA
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Fayetteville State, 6 p.m.
Coker at Wingate, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
FMU at NCAA Southeast Regional Meet at Charlotte, TBA
November 20
Local College
Field Hockey
Coker at SAC Tournament at TBA, TBA
November 22
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Chowan at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Coker at Livingstone, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Chowan at FMU, 5:30 p.m.
Fayetteville State at Coker, 2 p.m.
November 23
Local College
Women’s Basketball
Coker at Coastal Carolina (Exhibition), 2 p.m.
November 25
Prep
Football
SCHSL Football Semifinal
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Nova Southeastern, 4 p.m.
November 28
PREP
Basketball
Cheraw at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Newberry at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Lenoir-Rhyne at FMU, 5:30 p.m.
November 29
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy
November 30
PREP
Basketball
Conway at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 7 p.m.
Coker at USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 5 p.m.
Virginia Wise at Coker, 5:30 p.m.
December 1
Class 3A State Championship Game at Benedict, 7 p.m.
December 2
Prep
Football
Class 2A State Championship Game at Benedict, 2 p.m.
Class A State Championship Game at Benedict, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
South Florence at Hornet Rumble at Aiken HS, 9 a.m.
December 3
Prep
Football
Class 4A State Championship Game at Benedict, 6 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 4 p.m.
Claflin at Coker, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 2 p.m.
Claflin at Coker, 2 p.m.
December 5
Prep
Wrestling
Lugoff-Elgin, River Bluff, and Socastee at South Florence, 5 p.m.
December 6
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Cheraw, 7:15 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy
December 7
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Marlboro County, 7:15 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Catawba at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Catawba at Coker, 5:30 p.m.
December 8
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Aynor
December 9
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Conway, 7:15 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Wrestling
South Florence at Red Foxes Invitational at Hartsville HS, 9 a.m.
December 10
Prep
Wrestling
South Florence at Red Foxes Invitational at Hartsville HS, 9 a.m.
Local College
Women’s Basketball
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
December 12
Prep
Basketball
Marlboro County at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
December 14
Prep
Basketball
Carolina Forest at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Dutch Fork, High Point Academy, South Florence at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Converse, 7 p.m.
Coker at Wingate, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Converse, 5 p.m.
Catawba at Coker, 5 p.m.
December 16
Prep
Basketball
Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational
Wrestling
South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin Tournament at Lugoff-Elgin HS, 9 a.m.
Local College
Women’s Basketball
Coker at USC Aiken, 5 p.m.
December 17
Prep
Basketball
Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational
Wrestling
South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin Tournament at Lugoff-Elgin HS, 9 a.m.
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Erskine, 4 p.m.
Virginia Wise at Coker, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Erskine, 2 p.m.
December 19
Prep
Basketball
Darlington vs. South Florence. TBA
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Converse at Coker, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Coker at Southern Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
December 20
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)
December 21
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys ONLY)
Wrestling
BridgeStrong Invitational at South Florence HS, 9 a.m.
December 22
Prep
Wrestling
BridgeStrong Invitational at South Florence HS, 9 a.m.
December 28
Prep
BASKETBALL
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)
South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)
December 29
Prep
BASKETBALL
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)
South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)
Wrestling
South Florence at Holy Angels Inivational at Greensboro Coliseum, TBA
December 30
Prep
BASKETBALL
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (BOYS ONLY)
South Florence, Wilson, West Florence at Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson HS, TBA (GIRLS ONLY)
Wrestling
South Florence at Holy Angels Inivational at Greensboro Coliseum, TBA
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Coker at FMU, 7 p.m.
January 2
LOCAL COLLEGE
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Johnson C. Smith, 1 p.m.
January 3
Prep
Basketball
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Wrestling
Aynor, Fort Dorchester, White Knoll at South Florence, 5 p.m.
January 4
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Lees-McRae, 5 p.m.
January 5
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Laurence Manning
January 6
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Hartsville, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy
January 7
Local College
Men’s Basketball
King University at FMU, 4 p.m.
Anderson at Coker, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
King University at FMU, 2 p.m.
Anderson at Coker, 2 p.m.
January 10
Prep
Basketball
Wilson at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
January 11
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 5:30 p.m.
January 13
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Converse at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Converse at Coker, 5:30 p.m.
January 14
Prep
Basketball
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Erskine at FMU, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Erskine at FMU, 2 p.m.
January 16
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Southern Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
January 17
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy
January 18
PREP
Basketball
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence,
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Mount Olive, 7 p.m.
Coker at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Mount Olive, 5 p.m.
Coker at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
January 20
Prep
Basketball
West Florence at South Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy
January 21
Local College
Men’s Basketball
UNC Pembroke at FMU, 4 p.m.
Tusculum at Coker, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
UNC Pembroke at FMU, 2 p.m.
Tusculum at Coker, 2 p.m.
January 24
Prep
Basketball
Hartsville at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Barton College at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Barton College at FMU, 5 p.m.
January 25
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Coker at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Coker at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.
January 27
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at Wilson, 7:15 p.m.
Christian Academy at Carolina Academy
January 28
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Lees-McRae at FMU, 4 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Coker, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Lees-McRae at FMU, 2 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Coker, 2 p.m.
January 31
Prep
Basketball
Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy
February 1
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Chowan, 7 p.m.
Wingate at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Chowan, 5 p.m.
Wingate at Coker, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Coastal Carolina
February 3
PREP
Basketball
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Local College
Baseball
Newberry at FMU,
Tennis
FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center
February 4
Local College
Baseball
Newberry at FMU
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 4 p.m.
Coker at Limestone, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Belmont Abbey, 2 p.m.
Coker at Limestone, 2 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center
February 5
Local College
Baseball
Newberry at FMU, 1 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at City of Florence Invitational at Florence Tennis Center
February 7
Prep
Basketball
South Florence at West Florence, 7:15 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Claflin, 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
FMU at North Greenville, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at North Greenville, 5 p.m.
February 10
Prep
Basketball
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Local College
Baseball
USC Beaufort at FMU, 2 p.m.
February 11
Local College
Baseball
Catawba College at FMU, 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Emmanuel College at FMU, 4 p.m.
Coker at Lincoln Memorial, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Emmanuel College at FMU, 2 p.m.
Coker at Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.
Local College
Men’s Golf
Coker at Springs Kickoff at St. John’s Golf Club
Tennis
FMU at Augusta
February 12
Local College
Baseball
Shepherd University at FMU, 2 p.m.
February 14
Local College
Men’s Golf
Coker at Springs Kickoff at St. John’s Golf Club
February 15
Local College
Baseball
FMU at USC Aiken, 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Barton College, 7 p.m.
Newberry at Coker, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Barton College, 5 p.m.
Newberry at Coker, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Coker at FMU
February 18
Local College
Baseball
Chowan at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
North Greenville at FMU, 4 p.m.
Mars Hill at Coker, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
North Greenville at FMU, 2 p.m.
Mars Hill at Coker, 2 p.m.
February 19
Local College
Baseball
Chowan at FMU, 1 p.m.
February 20
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at Wexford Plantation
Coker at Efird Coker Clash at Hartsville CC
February 21
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate at Wexford Plantation
Coker at Efird Coker Clash at Hartsville CC
February 22
Local College
Men’s Basketball
Mount Olive at FMU, 7:30 p.m.
Coker at Catawba, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Mount Olive at FMU, 5 p.m.
Coker at Catawba, 5:30 p.m.
February 24
Local College
Baseball
North Greenville at FMU, TBA
February 25
Local College
Baseball
North Greenville at FMU (DH), TBA
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Carson Newman, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
FMU at Carson Newman, 2 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Lenoir-Rhyne
February 26
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA
February 27
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at TBA, TBA
Local College
Tennis
FMU at Lander
February 28
Local College
Baseball
Lander at FMU
March 3
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA
Baseball
FMU at Erskine
March 4
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA
Baseball
FMU at Erskine (DH)
March 5
Local College
Men’s Basketball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC, TBA
March 6
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club
Coker at Bearcat Invitational at Greenwood CC
March 7
Local College
Baseball
USC Aiken at FMU, 4 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club
Coker at Bearcat Invitational at Greenwood CC
March 8
Local College
Baseball
Lake Erie College at FMU, 6 p.m.
March 11
Local College
Baseball
FMU at UNC Pembroke
March 12
Local College
Baseball
FMU at UNC Pembroke (DH)
Tennis
Lincoln Memorial at FMU
March 14
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Coker, 4 p.m.
March 15
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Claflin, 3 p.m.
March 17
Local College
Baseball
Emmanuel at FMU, 6 p.m.
March 18
Local College
Baseball
Emmanuel at FMU, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Mount Olive at FMU
March 20
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley
Coker at Bobcat Invitational at Cuscowilla GC
March 21
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Augusta, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley
Coker at Bobcat Invitational at Cuscowilla GC
Tennis
FMU at Barton College
March 24
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Belmont Abbey
Tennis
Belmont Abbey at FMU
March 25
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Belmont Abbey (DH)
Tennis
Convere at FMU
March 26
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Seahawks Intercollegiate
March 27
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Seahawks Intercollegiate
Coker at Tennessee River Rumble at WindRiver GC
March 28
Local College
Men’s Golf
Coker at Tennessee River Rumble at WindRiver GC
March 29
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Wingate, 6 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Wingate
March 31
Local College
Baseball
Southern Wesleyan at FMU, 6 p.m.
April 1
Local College
Baseball
Southern Wesleyan at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.
April 3
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Wofford Invitational
April 4
Local College
Baseball
Augusta at FMU, 6 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at Wofford Invitational
Tennis
Chowan at FMU
April 7
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Kings University (DH), TBA
Tennis
FMU at Lees-McRae
April 8
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Kings University, TBA
Tennis
FMU at King University
April 11
Baseball
Coker at FMU, 6 p.m.
April 14
Local College
Tennis
FMU at Emmanuel College
April 15
Local College
Baseball
Barton at FMU, 6 p.m.
April 16
Local College
Baseball
Barton College at FMU (DH), 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA
April 17
Local College
Men’s Golf
Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA
April 18
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Lander, 6 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Coker at SAC Championship at Catawba Springs Golf Club, TBA
April 21
Local College
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA
April 22
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Mount Olive, 6 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA
April 23
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Mount Olive (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolina Tournament at Florence Tennis Center, TBA
April 24
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Championship
April 25
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Championship
April 26
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Championship
May 3
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA
May 4
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA
May 5
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA
May 6
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA
May 7
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Caromont Health Park at Gastonia, NC, TBA