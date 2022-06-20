complete-sports-schedule

June 20
Coastal Plain League
Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.
June 21
American Legion
Florence at Charleston at College of Charleston, 6 p.m.
3A Junior Legion
Pee Dee Blue at Trinity Titans (DH), 5:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Holly Hill, 6 p.m.
Kingstree at Sumter, 6 p.m.
Manning at St. George, 6 p.m.
2A Junior Legion
East Clarendon at Pee Dee Red (DH), 5:30 p.m.
June 22
American Legion
Sumter at Florence, 7:30 p.m.
June 23
American Legion
Florence at Sumter, 7 p.m,
3A Junior Legion
Trinity Titans at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Sumter, 6 p.m.
Kingstree at Manning, 6 p.m.
2A Junior Legion
Pee Dee Blue at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.
June 24
American Legion
3A Junior Legion
Latta at Pee Dee Blue, 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.
June 25
American Legion
Florence vs. Rutherford County (NC) at Cherryville, NC, 4 p.m.
Florence at Cherryville (NC), 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Wilson at Florence, 7 p.m.
June 26
American Legion
Florence vs. Fuquay-Varina (NC) at Cherryville, NC, 12 p.m.
June 27
Coastal Plain League
Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.
June 28
American Legion
Florence at Horry, 7:30 p.m.
Junior Legion
Pee Dee Blue at Wilson Purple (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. George at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Sumter at Manning, 6 p.m.
June 30
American Legion
Horry at Florence,7:30 p.m.
Junior Legion
Wilson Purple at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Manning at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Kingstree at St. George, 6 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Savannah, TBA
July 1
American Legion
Horry vs. Florence at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.
July 2
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 3
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Morehead City, TBA
July 4
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Forest City, 7 p.m.
July 5
American Legion
Florence at Murrells Inlets (DH) at Socastee, 6 p.m.
3A Junior Legion
Pee Dee Blue at South Florence Gold (DH), 5:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
Manning at Holly Hill, 6 p.m.
2A Junior Legion
South Florence Blue at Pee Dee Red, 6:30 p.m.
July 6
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.
July 7
American Legion
Florence at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
3A Junior Legion
South Florence Gold at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.
2A Junior Legion
Pee Dee Red at South Florence Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 8
American Legion
Florence at Hamlet (NC), 7 p.m.
3A Junior Legion
Latta at Pee Dee Blue, 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Red at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.
July 9
Coastal Plain League
Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 10
Coastal Plain League
CPL All-Stat Game at Holly Springs, TBA
July 12
Coastal Plain League
Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 13
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
July 14
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.
July 15
Coastal Plain League
Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 16
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.
July 18
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 19
Coastal Plain League
Asheboro at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 21
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.
July 22
Coastal Plain League
Holly Springs at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 23
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Holly Springs,TBA
July 26
Coastal Plain League
Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.
July 28
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Lexington County, 7 p.m.
July 29
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
July 30
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
August 12
Prep
Football
Trinity Collegiate vs. Thomas Heyward
August 19
PREP
Football
Hartsville at Conway
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lexington at West Florence
Wilson at Aynor
Laurence Manning at Lake City
Manning at Kingstree
North Central at Johnsonville
Marion at Lake View
Chesterfield at Lee Central
Hannah-Pamplico at McBee
Lewisville at East Clarendon
Charlotte County Day (NC) at Trinity Collegiate
The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian
August 23
Girls Tennis
Wilson Hall at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
August 25
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.
August 26
PREP
Football
West Florence at Lake City
Oceanside at South Florence
Wilson at Marion
Darlington at Hartsville
Kingstree at Aynor
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Lamar at Dillon
Great Falls at Lee Central
Hemingway at Cross
McBee at Buford
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at SECIS Georgia
Hammond at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian
Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy
August 29
Preps
Girls Tennis
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 1
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.
September 2
Hartsville at Camden
Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Clarendon Hall
Patrick Academy at Lee Academy
September 6
Preps
Girls Tennis
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 8
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.
September 9
PREP
Football
Dillon at Hartsville
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Bethesda Academy (GA) at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
September 13
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
September 15
Preps
Girls Tennis
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 16
PREP
Football
Wilson at Darlington
Camden Military at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (GA)
Florence Christian at Conway Christian
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter
St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy
Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian
The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall
September 20
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 3:30 p.m.
September 21
Preps
Girls Tennis
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 22
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.
September23
PREP
Football
Florence Christian at John Paull II
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy
Cross Schools at Lee Academy
Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy
September 27
Preps
Girls Tennis
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 29
Preps
Girls Tennis
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
September 30
PREP
Football
South Florence at Hartsville
Marlboro County at Darlington
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall
Porter Gaud at Trinity Collegiate
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy
Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy
Dillon Christina at Thomas Heyward
October 3
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.
October 4
Preps
Girls Tennis
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
October 6
Preps
Girls Tennis
Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
October 7
PREP
Football
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Wilson at South Florence
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Camden at Darlington
Aynor at Dillon
Lakewood at Lake City
Crestwood at Marlboro County
Central at Cheraw
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Kingstree at Marion
Andrews at Mullins
McBee at Whitmire
Latta at Hannah-Pamplico
Scotts Branch at Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds at Lamar
Laurence Manning at Porter Gaud
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall
Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy
Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy
October 14
PREP
Football
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
South Florence at Myrtle Beach
Wilson at West Florence
Marlboro County at Lakewood
Darlington at Crestwood
Manning at Dillon
Johnsonville at East Clarendon
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico
C.A. Johnson at McBee
Carvers Bay at Scotts Branch
Augusta Christian at Laurence Manning
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep
Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian
Conway Christian at Lee Academy
The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy
October 21
PREP
Football
Hartsville at West Florence
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
Lakewood at Darlington
Lake City at Marlboro County
Dillon at Waccamaw
Central at Chesterfield
Andrews at Lee Central
Mullins at Kingstree
McBee at Great Falls
Hannah-PAmplico at Green Sea Floyds
Scotts Branch at Hemingway
Lake View at Lamar
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian at First Baptist
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian
Cross School at The King’s Academy
October 28
PREP
Football
West Florence at South Florence
Hartsville at Wilson
Georgetown at Dillon
Marlboro County at Camden
Darlington at Lake City
Waccamaw at Manning
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Marion at Mullins
Lee Central at Kingstree
Lewisville at McBee
Johnsonville at Hemingway
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View
Green Sea Floyds at Latta
East Clarendon at Scotts Branch
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Lee Academy at The King’s Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter
November 4
Prep
Football
SCISA Class 4A-A playoffs
November 11
Prep
Football
SCISA Class 4A-A Semifinals
November 18
SCISA Class 4A Championship Game
November 19
SCISA Class 3A-A Championship Game
November 29
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy
December 6
Prep
Basketball
Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy
December 8
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Aynor
December 9
Prep
Basketball
The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy
December 16
Prep
Basketball
Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational
December 17
Prep
Basketball
Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational
December 19
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)
December 20
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)
December 21
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys ONLY)
January 3
Prep
Basketball
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy
January 5
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Laurence Manning
January 6
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy
January 10
Prep
Basketball
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
January 13
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
January 14
Prep
Basketball
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy
January 17
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy
January 20
Prep
Basketball
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy
January 24
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian
January 27
Prep
Basketball
Christian Academy at Carolina Academy
January 31
Prep
Basketball
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy
February 7
Prep
Basketball
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian
February 10
Prep
Basketball
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy