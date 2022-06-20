complete-sports-schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 20

Coastal Plain League

Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.

June 21

American Legion

Florence at Charleston at College of Charleston, 6 p.m.

3A Junior Legion

Pee Dee Blue at Trinity Titans (DH), 5:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Holly Hill, 6 p.m.

Kingstree at Sumter, 6 p.m.

Manning at St. George, 6 p.m.

2A Junior Legion

East Clarendon at Pee Dee Red (DH), 5:30 p.m.

June 22

American Legion

Sumter at Florence, 7:30 p.m.

June 23

American Legion

Florence at Sumter, 7 p.m,

3A Junior Legion

Trinity Titans at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Sumter, 6 p.m.

Kingstree at Manning, 6 p.m.

2A Junior Legion

Pee Dee Blue at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.

June 24

American Legion

3A Junior Legion

Latta at Pee Dee Blue, 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.

June 25

American Legion

Florence vs. Rutherford County (NC) at Cherryville, NC, 4 p.m.

Florence at Cherryville (NC), 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Wilson at Florence, 7 p.m.

June 26

American Legion

Florence vs. Fuquay-Varina (NC) at Cherryville, NC, 12 p.m.

June 27

Coastal Plain League

Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.

June 28

American Legion

Florence at Horry, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Legion

Pee Dee Blue at Wilson Purple (DH), 5:30 p.m.

St. George at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Sumter at Manning, 6 p.m.

June 30

American Legion

Horry at Florence,7:30 p.m.

Junior Legion

Wilson Purple at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Manning at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Kingstree at St. George, 6 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Savannah, TBA

July 1

American Legion

Horry vs. Florence at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.

July 2

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 3

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Morehead City, TBA

July 4

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Forest City, 7 p.m.

July 5

American Legion

Florence at Murrells Inlets (DH) at Socastee, 6 p.m.

3A Junior Legion

Pee Dee Blue at South Florence Gold (DH), 5:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Kingstree, 6 p.m.

Manning at Holly Hill, 6 p.m.

2A Junior Legion

South Florence Blue at Pee Dee Red, 6:30 p.m.

July 6

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.

July 7

American Legion

Florence at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

3A Junior Legion

South Florence Gold at Pee Dee Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.

2A Junior Legion

Pee Dee Red at South Florence Blue (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 8

American Legion

Florence at Hamlet (NC), 7 p.m.

3A Junior Legion

Latta at Pee Dee Blue, 6:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Red at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.

July 9

Coastal Plain League

Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 10

Coastal Plain League

CPL All-Stat Game at Holly Springs, TBA

July 12

Coastal Plain League

Lexington County at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 13

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

July 14

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.

July 15

Coastal Plain League

Savannah at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 16

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Savannah, 7 p.m.

July 18

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 19

Coastal Plain League

Asheboro at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 21

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Macon, 7 p.m.

July 22

Coastal Plain League

Holly Springs at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 23

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Holly Springs,TBA

July 26

Coastal Plain League

Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.

July 28

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Lexington County, 7 p.m.

July 29

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

July 30

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

August 12

Prep

Football

Trinity Collegiate vs. Thomas Heyward

August 19

PREP

Football

Hartsville at Conway

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lexington at West Florence

Wilson at Aynor

Laurence Manning at Lake City

Manning at Kingstree

North Central at Johnsonville

Marion at Lake View

Chesterfield at Lee Central

Hannah-Pamplico at McBee

Lewisville at East Clarendon

Charlotte County Day (NC) at Trinity Collegiate

The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian

August 23

Girls Tennis

Wilson Hall at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

August 25

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Sumter, 4 p.m.

August 26

PREP

Football

West Florence at Lake City

Oceanside at South Florence

Wilson at Marion

Darlington at Hartsville

Kingstree at Aynor

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Lamar at Dillon

Great Falls at Lee Central

Hemingway at Cross

McBee at Buford

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at SECIS Georgia

Hammond at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy

August 29

Preps

Girls Tennis

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 1

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.

September 2

Hartsville at Camden

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Clarendon Hall

Patrick Academy at Lee Academy

September 6

Preps

Girls Tennis

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 8

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

September 9

PREP

Football

Dillon at Hartsville

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Bethesda Academy (GA) at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

September 13

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

September 15

Preps

Girls Tennis

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 16

PREP

Football

Wilson at Darlington

Camden Military at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (GA)

Florence Christian at Conway Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall

September 20

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy, 3:30 p.m.

September 21

Preps

Girls Tennis

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 22

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 4 p.m.

September23

PREP

Football

Florence Christian at John Paull II

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

Cross Schools at Lee Academy

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy

September 27

Preps

Girls Tennis

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 29

Preps

Girls Tennis

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

September 30

PREP

Football

South Florence at Hartsville

Marlboro County at Darlington

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall

Porter Gaud at Trinity Collegiate

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy

Dillon Christina at Thomas Heyward

October 3

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

October 4

Preps

Girls Tennis

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

October 6

Preps

Girls Tennis

Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

October 7

PREP

Football

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at South Florence

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Camden at Darlington

Aynor at Dillon

Lakewood at Lake City

Crestwood at Marlboro County

Central at Cheraw

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Kingstree at Marion

Andrews at Mullins

McBee at Whitmire

Latta at Hannah-Pamplico

Scotts Branch at Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyds at Lamar

Laurence Manning at Porter Gaud

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall

Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

October 14

PREP

Football

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

Wilson at West Florence

Marlboro County at Lakewood

Darlington at Crestwood

Manning at Dillon

Johnsonville at East Clarendon

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico

C.A. Johnson at McBee

Carvers Bay at Scotts Branch

Augusta Christian at Laurence Manning

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian

Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep

Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep

Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian

Conway Christian at Lee Academy

The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy

October 21

PREP

Football

Hartsville at West Florence

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

Lakewood at Darlington

Lake City at Marlboro County

Dillon at Waccamaw

Central at Chesterfield

Andrews at Lee Central

Mullins at Kingstree

McBee at Great Falls

Hannah-PAmplico at Green Sea Floyds

Scotts Branch at Hemingway

Lake View at Lamar

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep

Florence Christian at First Baptist

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian

Cross School at The King’s Academy

October 28

PREP

Football

West Florence at South Florence

Hartsville at Wilson

Georgetown at Dillon

Marlboro County at Camden

Darlington at Lake City

Waccamaw at Manning

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Marion at Mullins

Lee Central at Kingstree

Lewisville at McBee

Johnsonville at Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View

Green Sea Floyds at Latta

East Clarendon at Scotts Branch

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Lee Academy at The King’s Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter

November 4

Prep

Football

SCISA Class 4A-A playoffs

November 11

Prep

Football

SCISA Class 4A-A Semifinals

November 18

SCISA Class 4A Championship Game

November 19

SCISA Class 3A-A Championship Game

November 29

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy

December 6

Prep

Basketball

Marlboro Academy at Pee Dee Academy

December 8

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Aynor

December 9

Prep

Basketball

The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy

December 16

Prep

Basketball

Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational

December 17

Prep

Basketball

Aynor, Laurence Manning, Thomas Sumter at PDA Golden Eagles Invitational

December 19

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)

December 20

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys Only)

December 21

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Carvers Bay Tournament (Boys ONLY)

January 3

Prep

Basketball

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy

January 5

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Laurence Manning

January 6

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Marlboro Academy

January 10

Prep

Basketball

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy

January 13

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

January 14

Prep

Basketball

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy

January 17

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy

January 20

Prep

Basketball

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy

January 24

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian

January 27

Prep

Basketball

Christian Academy at Carolina Academy

January 31

Prep

Basketball

Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy

February 7

Prep

Basketball

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian

February 10

Prep

Basketball

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy

