***PLEASE NOTE*** A pre adoption application must be completed for any pets you are interested in adopting. Pre adoption applications... View on PetFinder
CORDELIA
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner's Office released the names of two Ohio residents who were killed Saturday morning in a head-on …
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Two Ohio residents died early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on US 378 near US 52.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A bronze statue of William W. Harllee holding his daughter’s hand near a railroad track could become a permanent fixture at t…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Southside Middle School Principal Jeffrey Gaines was all smiles Thursday as he played host to Florence One Schools trustees and Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley as they cut the ribbon for the new Southside Middle School.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash at the intersection of McIver and TV roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Ninth-grade students in Florence 1 Schools will be taught in dedicated locations on each of the three high school campuses, t…
FLORENCE — A 28-year-old Timmonsville man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the TravelLodge, 3783 W. Palmetto St. in Florence, Flore…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A motorcyclist died late Tuesday night in a single-motorcycle-crash about five miles east of Hartsville.
LAKE CITY — Florence School District 3 announced its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and other employees of the year during its Opening Ceremony…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The votes are in and come Sunday in the morning news everybody will know who is the Best of the Pee Dee.