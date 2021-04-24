 Skip to main content
Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore file paperwork indicating Florence County Council seat runs
Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore file paperwork indicating Florence County Council seat runs

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people have filed paperwork indicating runs for the soon-to-be vacant Florence County Council District 6 seat.

They are Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold and Toney Moore. They have filled paperwork with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.

Dixon is the owner of a pressure-washing company and active in the Florence County Republican Party. Godbold is the county veterans’ affairs coordinator. Moore is a local builder and a member of the county zoning appeals board.

Reports filed with the commission indicate that Moore has raised $700. Neither Dixon nor Godbold had filed fundraising paperwork as of Thursday afternoon. Dixon has filed a statement of economic interests.

All three indicated a desire to run as a Republican for the seat.

The current holder of the seat, Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry IV, is expected to vacate the seat later this year to become a circuit court judge.

The election will be to fill the remaining one and half years of DeBerry’s term on the council. As three members of the same party have indicated that they’ll run, a primary will likely be necessary to determine the Republican nominee for the seat.

+2 
Corey Dixon

Dixon

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS
+2 
Randy Godbold

Godbold

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS
+2 
Toney Moore

Moore

 Contributed Photo
