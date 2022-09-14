Coroner identifies victim of fatal car accident

SCRANTON, S.C. — A 78-year-old Effingham woman has been identified as the victim in Tuesday's fatal two-car accident on State Highway 52 and West Lee Flowers Road, north of Scranton.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Legrand Yarborough.
The crash happened at noon Tuesday when a 1991 Toyota traveling west on West Lee Flowers Road was struck by a 1988 GMC truck heading north on U.S. 52, said Lt. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Yarborough was the driver of the Toyota, Collins said.
The driver of the GMC was taken to a hospital.
Collins said the crash remains under investigation by the patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.