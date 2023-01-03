CORRECTION FOR A2

Francis Marion University is seeking approval to offer a doctoral program in psychology. The university offers doctorates in nursing practices and occupational therapy. University provost Peter King will retire at the end of the academic year after six years of service as provost. The Provost Search Committee will present FMU President with three provost candidates later this month. A story about Francis Marion University's outlook for 2023 appeared in Sunday's issue of the Morning News.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University plans building renovation and new construction as well as curriculum upgrades in 2023.
