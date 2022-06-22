 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

  •

A story in Wednesday’s Morning News about the demolition of Skeets Barbecue in Darlington County, inadvertently attributed information about the shooting death of Todd Gardner, son of Skeets Gardner to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee. The Morning News regrets the error.

