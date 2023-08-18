FLORENCE — The Florence City Council voted Monday to approve a series of changes to the city's ordinances on dangerous and aggressive animals, but missing from the changes were restrictions on excessive animal noise.

The changes broaden the definition for dangerous animals, increase fines and penalties, give more power to animal control officers and require animals declared dangerous to be properly restrained or housed at all times. According to the ordinance that made the changes, the city is trying to crack down on dogs bred for fighting, which have escaped and hurt people in the past.

"For us, through this whole eff ort has been a concern with balancing public safety and good order with the rights of animals and their owners," city attorney Ben Zeigler said. "I think this council and committee . . . have done a great job in trying to strike that balance."

After unanimous approval in June, city council members voted at July's meeting to push the issue back because Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson proposed adding a fine targeted at owners of loud animals. Other council members said they were caught off guard by the proposed addition and wanted more time to consider it before voting it into law.

An informal committee made up of representatives from city police, the Florence Area Humane Society and the City Council met to review the proposed ordinance, including the addition put forward by NeSmith-Jackson, between July's meeting and the meeting on Monday.

The committee recommended a number of changes to the ordinance that passed first reading in June. One of those changes was a slightly altered version of NeSmith-Jackson's proposal.

NeSmith-Jackson originally proposed that an owner be fined if an animal makes "excessive and unnecessary noise across a residential or commercial real estate property line or within a noise-sensitive area" continuously for more than 10 minutes or intermediately for more than 30 minutes "to the disturbance of any person at any time of day or night."

The informal committee recommended changing the timeframe to one hour, intermittently or continuously, and added that the dog's barking or other animal's noise needed to be without good cause.

"If someone is breaking into your house, and your dog's barking, you shouldn't be penalized for that," Zeigler said.

However, when Councilman J. Lawrence "Chipper" Smith made the motion to amend the ordinance based on the recommendations from the informal committee, which he was a part of, he specifically left out the restrictions on animal noise.

He said the ordinance does not make sense within the public nuisance section, where NeSmith-Jackson proposed it be placed, but makes more sense to be put in the section about noise.

NeSmith-Jackson, who was also part of the informal committee, said noise is often a nuisance, but that if it needs to go into the noise section instead of under public nuisance, it should be done at the same time as the other changes are made so it does not get forgotten about.

"I do not believe in striking it and coming back for this later, so if it does not need to be in public nuisance, then yes, I make a motion to put it into the noise," she said. "Either way it needs to be a framework created so that people's issues can be addressed."

Zeigler said that adding to the noise ordinance would require a different item, which would need to be put on a future meeting's agenda and then pass two readings.

Lance Weldy, a community member who came to speak in favor of NeSmith-Jackson's proposed addition, said the city's ordinances already mention animal noise in two different places, but the language is "vague, subjective and cause for negligible accountability on the part of the pet owners."

Weldy said he has been dealing with city residents who violate these existing laws for years and has reached out to animal control, but so far has gotten no help.

"Have you ever been barked at for 10 straight minutes in your parking lot, in your car, with the people next door not doing anything?" Weldy asked the council. "That does something to you repeatedly. It does something to you psychologically, it does something to you physically, it's not fun, just for being on your own property."

Each council member voted in favor of both the committee-recommended changes without the noise addition and in favor of the dangerous animal ordinance as a whole except for NeSmith-Jackson, who voted against both.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the animal noise ordinance would be brought back as its own item to be considered at a future meeting.

The dangerous animal ordinance changes several sections of the city's code in sections "Definitions," "Public Nuisance" and "Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement."

Animals could meet the destination of "dangerous" if they chase someone or act menacingly, even if they have not attacked or hurt someone. Packs of dogs would also be considered dangerous if they are not on a leash or otherwise controlled.

If a dog defends its owner, it cannot be declared a dangerous animal. Service dogs and those properly restrained, like with a leash, also cannot be declared dangerous.

Due to the changes proposed by the informal committee, only a judge of the municipal court can declare an animal dangerous.

In the "Public Nuisance" section, the city can now impound a dog or other animal and fine the owner at the same time. Previously, owners could either have their animal impounded or they could be fined, not both.

The city will also consider all of an owner's dogs to be the same dog for the purposes of law enforcement, preventing owners of multiple dogs from shifting blame to avoid fines and impoundment.

Fines and other punishments are increased. After a written warning, owners can be charged $100 for a second offense and $200 with up to 30 days in prison for a third offense.

If an animal is impounded and is determined to be a recurring problem, the owner must provide evidence that he or she can reduce the problem caused by the animal.

The bulk of the changes were made in the "Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement" section.

Owners are now required to properly house potentially dangerous animals in a way that would prevent them from escaping. Animal control now has the power to inspect a dangerous animal's housing or constraints to make sure it is up to the city's standards.

Animal control officers would also now have the ability to impound potentially dangerous animals they find.

Fine maximums in the section were also increased to $500, which Zeigler said in June is the current maximum set by the state of what cities are allowed to fine.

Christian Smith covers city and county government, education, community events and more within Florence County. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times and as a city government watchdog reporter for the Hendersonville Times-News. Originally from Charleston, Christian graduated from Winthrop University in 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.