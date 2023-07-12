FLORENCE — The Florence City Council voted on Monday to push back an ordinance that would crack down on barking and aggressive dogs within city limits.

The proposed ordinance unanimously passed first reading in June, but at Monday's meeting Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson made a motion to amend the ordinance, adding in a fi ne for owners of loud animals. After the amendment, all but Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes voted in favor of deferring the ordinance to next month's meeting.

"There is problems in our city and our voters are depending on us to make these decisions and these revisions and policies so that they can feel safe and comfortable in their own homes," NeSmith-Jackson said. "We have people waiting on these laws for a long, long time."

According to the motion to amend the ordinance, an owner may be fined if the animal makes "excessive and unnecessary noise across a residential or commercial real estate property line or within a noise sensitive area" continuously for more than 10 minutes or intermediately for more than 30 minutes "to the disturbance of any person at any time of day or night."

Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily and Barnes voted against the amendment, but Jebaily clarified that he did so because NeSmith-Jackson did not provide council members with a copy of the amendment she would be making before the meeting.

The amendment specifically calls out howling, barking, meowing and squawking as potentially disturbing noises.

"We're having problems because cats are meowing and dogs are barking?" Barnes asked. "That just, it just blew me away."

NeSmith-Jackson said the reason she got involved with the dog ordinance was to include this noise regulation, but when it went before the council for the first reading the noise regulation was not included.

After the ordinance passed first reading at June's meeting, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin directed the city's attorney, Ben Zeigler, to meet with Jayne Boswell, president of the Florence Area Humane Society and namesake of the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter, who had come to speak about the proposed ordinance.

At Monday's meeting, Boswell said she had not heard from the city so that she could give feedback. Ervin again directed staff to meet with her and get her thoughts on the proposed ordinance before next month's meeting.

If enacted, the ordinance would change several sections of the city's code in sections "Definitions," "Public Nuisance" and "Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement."

Animals could meet the destination of dangerous if they chase someone or act menacingly, even if they have not attacked or hurt someone. Packs of dogs would also be considered dangerous if they are not on a leash or otherwise controlled.

If a dog defends their owner, they cannot be declared a dangerous animal.

Neither can service dogs and those properly restrained, like with a leash.

In the "Public Nuisance" section, the ordinance would allow the city to impound a dog and fine the dog's owner at the same time. Under the city's current code, owners can either have their dog impounded or they can be fined, not both.

The city would also consider all of an owner's dogs to be the same dog for the purposes of law enforcement, which prevents owners of multiple dogs from shifting blame to avoid fines and impoundment.

Fines and other punishments would be increased under the new ordinance. Owners would be fined $50 for the first offense, then increase to $75 on the second offense and $100 on the third or more offense.

Most of the proposed changes are in the "Dangerous/Vicious Animal Enforcement" section.

Owners would be required to properly house potentially dangerous animals so that they cannot escape. Animal Control would have the power to inspect these conditions to see if they are suitable.

Animal Control officers would also now have the ability to impound dangerous animals they find.

Fine maximums in the section were also increased to $500, which is the current maximum set by the state of what cities are allowed to fine.

Other business

The city received a $10,000 grant from the Naturally Outdoors Parkworks Fund to help develop trails at High Hill Creek Bike Run Park. The park is on Prosperity Way, which is where the Florence City Fire Training Facility is.

The fund was founded by Naturally Outdoors Outfitters, located at 2519 West Palmetto St. The grant is the first given by the fund. Naturally Outdoors Outfitters gives 1% of its profits to the fund each month.

Modestine Samuel, who is part of the Florence chapter of the National Council of Negro Women, spoke to council members about the potential for an African American Museum on Stokes Road.

The chapter owns land on the road and wants to give it to the city to upkeep and help the chapter secure grants for the construction of the museum. Local figures including Ervin and Florence County Museum Director Andrew Stout are already on board, Samuel said.

City Council members unanimously approved the first reading of a bond issue ordinance that will allow the city to upgrade the city's water and sewer infrastructure. With the bond issue ordinance, the city also passed a water and sewer rate fee schedule amendment.

The $35 million bond is the first of three bonds that will be taken out over the next four years, which will in total come out to $446 million.

A study was done in 2020 that suggested the city raise water prices by 2% each year and sewer prices by 3% each year, but the amendment would raise next year's water and sewer prices by 5%, setting the average monthly bill at around $72.50.

If the amendment passes, both fees will rise by 10% in 2025 and by 9.5% in the next three years following.

Both the bond issue ordinance and the water and sewer rate fee schedule amendment still need to pass a second reading at next month's meeting.